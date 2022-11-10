Kenneth Taylor, 51, of Marshfield. Nov. 7, 2022: Criminal damage to religious property

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

WANTED: Neng Vue, 30. Nov. 8, 2022: Sex offender registry violation
Amos Wodora, 26, of Hatley. Nov. 4, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine
Matthew Slowikowski, 30, of Schofield. Nov. 4, 2022: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct
Jorge L. Bernal Ozuna, 36, of Colby. Nov. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Yeh Lor, 32, of Weston. Nov. 7, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Carlos Cabrera, 32, of Schofield. Nov. 7, 2022: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
Shane Holster-Gardner, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2022: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater
James Jerzak, 38, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2022: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, carrying a concealed knife
James Thao, 40, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer
Marcus Phillips, 49, of Wausau. Nov. 7, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place
Keith Pophal, 49, of Merrill. Nov. 8, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of an illegally obtained prescription
William Heiner, 46, of Wausau. Nov. 7, 2022: Hit and run involving great bodily harm
Patrick Hendrickson, 46, of Wausau. Nov. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kenneth Taylor, 51, of Marshfield. Nov. 7, 2022: Criminal damage to religious property
Jordan Skar, 29, of Green Bay. Nov. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Derrick Johnson, 33, of Wausau. Nov. 7, 2022: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer
David Bucknell, 46, of Mosinee. Nov. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction
Bryan Ramsdell, 58, of Wausau. Nov. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine