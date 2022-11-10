Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.

Hey folks, my name is Clyde. I’m just sitting here in my kennel waiting for my whole life to change, and I’m hoping you can help me out.

I spent a period of time on my own before being caught and brought to the shelter. I was scared when I first arrived and unsure what the future would hold but I’ve realized this is where the magic happens! I’ve seen a few of my friends adopted by new families and I just cannot wait for my day to shine!

I’m a handsome, happy and high energy guy who likes other animals, LOVES the outdoors and is ready to be your new dog. Let’s fall in love!