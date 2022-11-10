NEILLSVILLE – Army Cpl. Jerome Morneau of Neillsville has a photo. Marine Cpl. Randall Nauertz of Altoona has a photo. Army 1st Lt. Charles Beranek of Mosinee has a photo. Their photos — and more than 1,100 others — were collected by volunteers as part of a national effort to put a face to the names listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin was the fifth state in the nation to find a photo for every resident listed on the wall and, thanks to an exhibit created by Wisconsin Public Radio, PBS Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, you won’t have to travel far to see them. The exhibit — Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name — is on display through Dec. 31 at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville.

“The Highground was founded to remember those lost in the Vietnam War,” said Theresa Hebert, museum and veterans program coordinator, in a news release. “Through the photographs of Wisconsin Remembers we keep their memory alive. It reminds us, also, of their youth and of the possibilities and potential of those lives that were cut short.

“Many visitors who come to see the exhibit are family members, classmates or veterans who served in Vietnam. Being able to see that the men who never returned from Vietnam are being remembered and honored helps many of these visitors in their personal closure and healing.”

First created in 2016, the exhibit has been updated with additional names and photos to mark the 40th anniversary of the wall. Friends and family members of those who were killed in Vietnam submitted photos, but so did students, teachers and others. Wisconsinites from 71 of 72 counties were killed in the war and are featured in the exhibit.

“Collecting the photos for this project was a moving, life-changing experience,” said Bryce Kelley, a former teacher who — with his students — helped find more than 600 of the photos. “Seeing the finished project for the first time brought a flood of emotions — the faces of all of them, from each of our Wisconsin cities, towns and villages, put together in one place, is so powerful and so moving, it is beyond words. Wisconsin Remembers will ensure that the lives of these men are forever remembered and that their stories will always be told.”

To request the traveling exhibit in your town, contact Gregory Krueger of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum at 608-261-0541 or gregory.krueger@dva.wisconsin.gov.