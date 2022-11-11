Damakant Jayshi

One day after the Wausau City Council approved an adjusted timeline for its drinking water treatment facility, a city department again blamed the contractor for the delay, while acknowledgment company discussions are “productive.”

“None of the milestone completion dates were met throughout the project creating delays in startup and Substantial Completion,” said a statement from the Department of Public Works on Thursday. “Though the Contractor disagreed that the delays were solely its fault, the City (Owner) imposed liquidate damages on the Contractor for failing to meet those milestones.” The statement on official letterhead bears the name of Public Works Director Eric Lindman.

The contractor, Miron Construction, again disagreed with that assertion. Company officials say they are not to blame for the delay and gave a comprehensive statement to the Council this week. Hear the full statement by watching the video at the end of this story.

President and CEO of Miron Construction, David Voss Jr., said the new Work Change Directive was required as a result of a design condition not caused by Miron and outside the scope of Miron’s construction contract with the City of Wausau. “It was not due to ‘Miron’s inability to manage the project’ as previously stated by Eric Lindman, the City of Wausau’s Director of Public Works,” Voss told the Wausau City Council on Wednesday, when the body reconvened into an open session after holding a discussion at a closed session. The closed session was to discuss possible litigation over the delay, among other things.

Miron was not involved in the original design of the chemical tubing that is being changed as part of the Work Change Directive, Voss added. “This design condition created another delay in project completion for Miron and its respective subcontractors. It is important to note that Miron does not hold the contract with the design team, the City of Wausau holds that contract.”

Lindman told Wausau Pilot & Review that Becher-Hoppe Associates, as the lead design consultant, is respon

sible for the chemical feed tubing. “The tubing was not the cause of the delay, there have been and are many mechanical items that need to be fixed and addressed by the contractor. Chemical feed tubes were done and replaced in two days, Lindman said.

DPW officials say the city is holding more than $2 million as “retainage and work yet to be completed.” The Wausau City Council approved the new 30-day extension on Wednesday.

The statement on Thursday came after some city alders pressed for more public information on the cause of the delay.

In the statement, the DPW said the coating failure was due to defective workmanship by the pipe supplier, saying “the remedy for the defective work was the responsibility of the contractor to address.” The defect was remedied by the spring of 2022, the DPW said, adding the “delay in remediating the coating issue significantly delayed the project schedule.”

In his statement to the City Council on Wednesday, the Miron Construction CEO said the company remains committed to working with the City of Wausau and their design team to allow the water treatment plant to be placed into operation as soon as possible.

Wausau and Miron agree to complete new drinking water plant in 30 days

At its special meeting on Wednesday, the City Council approved the change order request – agreed upon by both Miron Construction and city staff – first announced during a Board of Public Works meeting on Nov. 4. The order specifies that the plant will be completed by Dec. 9, with an additional cost of $98,900. The work is set to resume Friday.

“I look forward to finishing this project in the next 30 days and providing our community with safe, drinking water free of PFAS to everyone’s house,” Mayor Katie Rosenberg said after the City Council convened for its open session after holding a discussion at a closed session.

The revised completion time is two months later than a previously revised target of Oct. 4. The original timeline of the project that began in 2017 was Aug. 16. The cost already increased by more than $306,000.

The new extension was approved by a majority vote, with alders Tom Kilian and Lou Larson voting against.

Kilian, who had pressed the DPW staff and the City Attorney for more information on the project delay, said Wednesday that he will not approve the new work order until he and the community are provided with “all non-privileged information and facts.” He added that “citizens pay for these projects and they have every right to learn of a thorough accounting of what happened and what they are paying for.”

Were DPW director’s Nov. 4 remarks and change order authorized before being made public?

At a meeting of the Board of Public Works on Nov. 4, Director Lindman categorically blamed Miron Construction for the delay in completing the new plant while unveiling the new change order he said was agreed to by both the parties.

“I will say once again that this is beyond frustrating to have a contractor that is not capable meeting construction timelines,” Lindman said a prepared remark at the Board of Public Works meeting. “To date, the city has assessed over $250,000 in liquidated damages to Miron which is being used to offset the city’s additional cost for the project.”

Some city alders told this newspaper that Lindman’s statement regarding Miron Construction, that appeared to be coming from the City of Wausau, was not authorized by the City Council.

“I became aware of the need for a change order early on Friday morning before BPW, through conversations with both staff and the Mayor,” Council President Becky McElhaney told Wausau Pilot & Review. “I requested a special COW or council meeting to update both members and the public on the current issues, required change order and possible ramifications, including any action needed. The Mayor decided to call a special council meeting for Wednesday.”

She was referring to a Committee of the Whole meeting. COW meetings are held as a way to have a comprehensive discussion on a topic where council members participate and the public is invited to weigh in.

The BPW discussed the work order changes, but did not include the financial information in a packet until after the meeting concluded, prompting Dist. 3 Alder Tim Kilian to seek the financial details. Besides Lindman, City Attorney Anne Jacobson and Finance Director Maryanne Groat are the members of the BPW.

After Wausau Pilot & Review published the story, the city issued a statement later in the day, expressing its extreme annoyance over the delay.

“The City of Wausau and Wausau Water Works are uniformly infuriated by the delays in the construction of the new Drinking Water Treatment Facility (DWTF),” read the joint statement from the Mayor’s Office and DPW. It noted “a number of mechanical issues that prevented a complete startup of the facility, and the contract substantial completion date of October 4 will need to be extended.”

The statement stopped short of blaming Miron entirely, but it attached Lindman’s remarks from the Board of Public Works meeting. The statement also referred to its legal options on the matter.

“The proposed schedule discussed and agreed to by the city staff and the contractor was presented at the Board of Public Works (BPW) as a Work Change Directive (WCD),” added the statement.