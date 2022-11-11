Mary G. LaRue

On Friday, November 4, 2022, Mary LaRue, beloved wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 92. Mary was born on June 14, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA to Clementine and John McParland. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952. She married Jim LaRue of Coraopolis, PA on October 30, 1954. They raised four children, Jim (Janice), Bob (Laura), Nancy (Jay) and Patty (Tim). Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mary lived her life devoted to her family and many friends. Her strong faith in God guided her throughout her life and her infectious smile, sparkling eyes and joyous love of life will be forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:30 am, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00 at the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau, Wi. Donations may be sent to the Church of the Resurrection, N. 2nd St Wausau, WI, 54403. A burial service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on January 27, 2023 at 10:00. Mary’s family would like to sincerely thank Bernie, Mary’s palliative care nurse from Aspirus Health, Beth, Mary’s Hospice nurse from Aspirus Health and the entire staff at Primrose Assisted Living for their loving care of Mary and her family.

Brainard Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mark S. Bradley

Mark S. Bradley, 53, of Weston, WI passed away on November 8th, 2022, at home after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He was born on June 16, 1969, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was loved and cared for at 6 weeks old and eventually adopted by Mildred and JB Bradley of Kissimmee, Florida. Mark went to school and lived in Kissimmee, FL until he moved to Wisconsin in 1991. It was in 1993 that he would meet the love of his life, (Mary) Sue (Sobottka) Larsen at an anniversary party in Eau Claire, WI. Mark and Sue were married in Wausau on October 26, 1996. They loved to travel and especially enjoyed their 15th and 20th anniversary trips to Hawaii. Even though COVID protocols kept them from Hawaii for their 25th anniversary, they still went on a very special trip to the Galveston, TX area and loved their time on the beach together.

Mark learned his electrician skills from his dad while growing up in Florida. Mark moved to the Wausau area in 1994, where he worked for Seliger Electric and Van Ert Electric, but eventually joined the union. He was a member in good standing with IBEW Local 388. Mark’s longest and most recent years were spent working for Atlas Electric at Crystal Finishing. He was very proud of the work he did at Crystal and made many great friends among his co-workers. He was so sad the day he had to leave it all behind because of the devastating cancer diagnosis.

Mark loved hunting, fishing, golf, and travel. He also loved driving his ‘69 Nova. His greatest joy in this last year was spending time with his family and friends by the lake at the cottage up north. Anybody that knew Mark knew he enjoyed having a beer with his buddies. Also, it was a sure bet you would find him at a casino if there was one in close proximity during all of his travels.

Mark is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sue; mother, Mildred; sisters, Wanda (Jim) Lehman of St. Cloud, FL, Brenda Shirley (Geoff Blazin) of Blairsville, GA, Anna (Lance) Allison of Sebring, Fl.; children, Derek (Beth) Bradley of Exeland, WI., Amber (Rich Kupper) Bradley of Weyerhauser, WI; step-children, Jeremy (Stacey) Larsen of Weston, WI, Kristina (Adam) Rittel of McFarland, WI; grandchildren, Shianne, Waylon, Dixie, Sharona, Jack, Emma, Jourden, and Parker. Mark is also survived by his mother-in-law, Greta Sobottka of Meridean, WI; sister-in-law, Patty (Wayne) Thomson of Wausau, WI; brothers-in-law, Charlie (Patti) Sobottka of Durand, WI, and Rick (Diana) Sobottka of Colorado Springs, CO as well as many nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, his son, Lonny Bradley, brother, David Bradley, sister, Susan Jarvis, niece, Wendy Morris, and father-in-law, Herman Sobottka.

Memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct., Weston. Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In addition to the services in Weston, there will be a private service in Florida at a later date in February of 2023 for family and close friends.

Mark’s family would like to thank the staff at the Aspirus Cancer Center and Hospice for the care provided to him.

Victor W. Cable

Victor “Vic” W. Cable, 80, of Weston, passed away November 10, 2022, with his family by his side.

Vic was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 27, 1942, to parents Victor H. and Norma (Ferry) Cable. Victor joined the Masons at St. Johns Lodge No. 13 in Dayton, Ohio and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He married Margaret Loar on August 24, 1962, and together, they had two children. One of his greatest joys in life was proudly watching his son and grandchildren play sports. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Victor is survived by his wife Margaret Cable; son Victor (Pam) Cable; daughter Angie (Kory) Kukuczka; grandchildren Katie (Steve) Zeske, Emma (Jake Edge) Cable, Jared (Maddie Firmin) Sprink, Matthew (Kenzie Muelken) Sprink, and William Sprink; sister-in-law Sarah (Charles) Seibert; and nieces Gretchen (Mike) Nieman and Kirsten (Patrick) Faherty. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Vic’s family wishes to thank Dr. Peterson at the Cancer Center, the staff at Mount View Rehab and Hospice, and the Aspirus staff. You were all amazingly wonderful.

Mildred A. Baranowski

Mildred “Millie” Baranowski, 92, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with all her children at her side after a long battle with dementia. She never lost her sense of humor and her love of family.

She was born on December 24, 1929, at Big Falls Dam on the Flambeau River in Rusk County, WI, daughter of the late Hans Emil and Martha (Smith) Schumann. On October 17, 1951, she married Henry “Gip” Baranowski at St. James Catholic Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2000.

Mildred graduated from Tony High School in 1947. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Mount View Care Center, and the former St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau. She was also the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Sandy Heating and Plumbing Co., all while raising six children. Even with a full house, Millie often opened her loving home to others. She was a long-time member of St. Agnes Parish, Weston, where she was a sacristan and helped prepare many funeral meals.

She was an excellent bowler and a member of the WWER Club. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, embroidery, quilting, baking, fishing and gardening. She had a great love of nature and passed that on to her six children.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Judith (Timothy) Wincentsen of Tony, WI, Timothy (Barbara) Baranowski of Wausau, Susan (Alan) Midlikowski of Ringle, Barbara (Joseph) Buska of Kronenwetter, Sharon Koskey (Ken Karpinski) of Pearson, and Sara (Kevin) Brown of Wausau; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was further preceded in death by her infant son, Thomas (twin to Timothy), great-grandson, Wyatt Weller, as well as her siblings, Betty Miller, Sidney Schumann, Hylan Schumann, and Jean Huey.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 14, 2022, at St. Agnes Parish, 6101 Zinser St., Weston. The Rev. Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass on Monday at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed and available to view on our website. You may also leave messages and condolences for her family at brainardfuneral.com.

Millie was cared for by the angels at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter for the last six years of her life. Her family would like to thank everyone there for the loving care shown to her, especially Linda Fosick, who could always make her smile.

Patsy L. Askew

Patsy Lou Askew, age 81, of Wausau died on Sunday evening, November 8, 2022 at her home.

Patsy was born on January 22, 1941 in Gibson City, Illinois to the late Gordon and Zelma (Holler) Bane, one of eight children. After graduating from high school, Patsy would further her education at Mercy Nursing School and Illinois Wesleyan University to earn her bachelor’s in nursing followed by obtaining her Master of Science in Nursing from Bradley University. She had a servant’s heart and was dedicated to helping others through nursing.

Patsy met Duane through a mutual friend. The two were married in December of 1963. Together, they had two children, Carrie and Todd. More than anything, Patsy loved her family; she enjoyed cooking and making holidays special for them. She also enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, quilting, gardening, reading and listening to audiobooks. The family enjoyed many summer vacations on the sandy beaches of Lake Michigan together.

Patsy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Duane Askew of Wausau; daughter Carrie Noonan of Madison and her children Claudia, Samuel, and Peter Noonan; son Todd (Patrick) of Watertown, MA; sisters Barbara, Carolyn, and Janite; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her siblings Dixie, Shirley, Gordon and Melody.

To honor Patsy’s wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Patsy’s name may be directed towards St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 53044 N. 44th Ave., Wausau WI 54401.

A special thank you to Dr. Harish Ahuja for his many years of care and friendship.

Helen Anklam

Helen Anklam, 95, was called to her heavenly home November 10, 2022, after a three-month illness.

Born May 30, 1927, to Alfred and Hulda Meyer, she was the fourth of sixteen children and the oldest living sibling. The family relocated to Schofield, Wisconsin from Minnesota when she was very young. She was afflicted with polio at age seven. This impacted her mobility markedly as she aged.

She married Robert Anklam Sr on June 15, 1946. He preceded her in death after 64 years of marriage. Together they raised four children Sandra, Robert Jr (Chrys), Dan (Maree) and Deb Carlson (Bob) of Kiel Wisconsin. The children blessed her with five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Despite her physical disabilities she and Bob were very active in their church, Wesley United Methodist, and the Wausaukin Indians volunteering many hours for charitable activities.

Helen’s greatest love was her family followed by her love of music. She sang in the church choir for many years. More recently she spent many hours enjoying WDEZ County and the Sunday Polka program.

She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church or Zor Shrine Transportation Fund.

Services will be held Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1101 Elm Street, Wausau. Visitation will precede the service from 9:30 – 11:00. Pastor Mike Weaver will officiate.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Jacqueline D. Hustedt

Jacqueline Dianna Hustedt (Westcott), 86, of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 29, 1936, in an old farmhouse in the small logging community of Floodwood, MN, to the late Veronica (Haehlke) and Daniel Westcott.

She had a passion for flowers and her entire life reflected the joy they gave her and those around her. Jackie began her longtime career in the floral world as a florist’s helper when she was 15 years old, working during the summer at Leap’s Greenhouse, a neighborhood floral shop, planting seedlings and carrying flats of plants from one greenhouse to another. Maud, the owner, showed her how to arrange flowers and, at that early age, she made her first-ever professional corsages for Mother’s Day.

Jackie graduated from Wausau High School in 1955 and was married the following November 1955 to James Newman. They moved to Kenosha, WI, where she raised her four wonderful children and, after 10 years, in 1965, rejoined the floral industry as a floral designer at the prestigious Sunnyside Florists and Greenhouses. Her attention to detail soon earned her a promotion to Head Designer. During her early career, she was recognized in Kenosha News’s first “Jills of All Trades” series featuring working women. The article was further highlighted in leading publications throughout the floral industry.

Jackie served as an adjunct floral design instructor at the Kenosha technical college where she taught a few tricks of the trade to Michelle Molinare, from Michelle’s Floral & Gifts and Floral Magic in Wausau, and Randy Verhasselt, from Evolutions In Design in Wausau. In 1983, she moved back to Wausau and, in 1984, continued her passion as an instructor of floral arrangement at the North Central Technical Institute in Mosinee, WI.

She was a designer at: Always Blooming, DJ’s Floral & Gifts—owned by her son David, and Floral Designs by Jackie—a shop she co-owned with Harlow Hustedt. She never tired of the beauty of flowers.

Jackie met Harlow Hustedt during her employ at Always Blooming. He was a mechanic working on the walk-in cooler. Their first date was bingo at church, and they went to many games together! They were married December 27, 1989.

She was very active in her church, Holy Name of Jesus. For nearly 10 years, she baked 160 pies and cakes for the Holy Name Summer Fun cake walk event. Each year she would increase what she did the prior year. Her favorite cake was chocolate with chocolate frosting and her favorite pie was lemon meringue.

Her creativity went beyond flowers. She LOVED to paint. Using acrylic paints, her forte was painting birds on branches on both small and large canvases. She also liked to play endless games of scrabble and, even at age 75, hit the golf course with her son David—and almost always beat him. She also loved family gatherings on holidays and birthdays, especially the fourth of July celebrations at her brother Ron’s home in Athens, WI.

Jackie is survived by siblings Ronald (MaryAnn) Westcott, Patsy Westcott, and Daniel (Clarice) Westcott, and children Vickie, Patsy, David, and Susanne Newman, along with cherished grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents Veronica and Daniel Westcott, brothers Richard (Darlene) and Michael (Karla) Westcott, and beloved aunts and uncles Martha Goetsch, Edwin Haehlke, Goldie Walters (Haehlke), Regina Witt (Haehlke), and Henry Haehlke.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 14th at Holy Name of Jesus, 1104 S. 9th Ave, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9-11am with a mass at 11am. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery, 4710 North Troy Street, Wausau. The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus CTU for their compassionate care of Jackie and extend a special thank you to social worker Kevin and the caring staff at Mount View Rehab Services.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time.

Harley H. Janssen

Harley Janssen, 97, Wausau, formerly of Speedway, Indiana, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, at Mountain Terrace under the care of Compassus Hospice.

He was born on August 16, 1925, in Chillicothe, IL to John and Caroline (Melz) Janssen.

Harley grew up in the Peoria, IL area and enlisted in the Navy in 1943 where he served in the Pacific during WWII. He was a landing craft coxswain and a signalman with the Beachmaster. Harley had many stories to tell about the landing and subsequent fighting at Iwo Jima. He also spent some time in Japan after the war ended.

Upon discharge from the Navy in 1946, he returned to Peoria and finished his high school education. He worked a number of different jobs until he found his fit as a phone company lineman. Harley worked for several different phone companies in central and northern Illinois and central Indiana in different capacities, ultimately retiring as the General Manager of Clay County Rural Telephone Company (now Endeavor Communications) in Cloverdale, IN.

On May 20, 1950, he married Betty (Elizabeth) Lawless at St. John’s Catholic Church in Peoria. He and Betty lived in Pekin, Lacon, Dixon, and Sycamore, Illinois as he earned promotions. They welcomed a daughter, Coleen, in 1972. They enjoyed many happy years together before Betty passed away in Sycamore, IL, in 1978.

On September 14, 1985, he married Dorothy (Montgomery) Klein at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Greencastle, IN. They briefly lived in Stoughton, WI, before returning to Cloverdale, IN. In 1993, they moved to Speedway, IN. Harley and Dorothy had many happy years together and welcomed 5 grandchildren before Dorothy passed away in Indianapolis in 2009.

In 2010, Harley met Joanne Perkins at a hospice bereavement group. They became good friends and companions for several years until her death in 2019.

In addition to his work, Harley was active in the community. While living in Lacon, he was a founding member of the Jaycees and was a sheriff’s deputy. In Cloverdale, he was the Town Board president and was active in school board meetings as well.

Harley loved fishing. His favorite spot was Lake Gordon, in Gordon, WI. He went there to Tuverson’s Resort at least twice every year, despite the 12 hour trip. On days when no one else on the lake could catch a fish, he could find them. He spent many happy hours fly-fishing or casting his beetle-spins, looking for bluegill and crappie. Harley was also a great “Mr. Fix-It”. He could fix almost anything, and largely built his own house in Lacon.

Harley is survived by his daughter, Coleen (Matt) Krasowski of Wausau, WI; sons Jeff (Monica) Klein of Plainfield, IN; Mark Klein of IN, Karl (Carrie) Klein of Aurora, CO; grandchildren Sam and Mike Krasowski of Wausau, WI, Parker and Morgan Klein of Plainfield, IN, and Jack Klein of Aurora, CO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews across the country.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings; Myrtle Miller, Glen Janssen,

Violet Bart, Harold Janssen, LeRoy Janssen, Rosalie Hamm, Marjorie Janssen, Bernie Janssen, and Kenneth Janssen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 19, 2022 at St. Michael’s Church, 615 Stark Street in Wausau. The Rev. Eric Mashak will preside. Internment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Peoria. Graveside services will be held there on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 10:00 am.