By Shereen Siewert

A proposal to change a Wausau ordinance that would prohibit people from leaving any personal items in a park is drawing criticism from advocates who say this is another attempt by the city to criminalize homelessness.

Sandra Kelch, executive director of Marathon County Community Outreach Task Force, told the Parks and Recreation Committee last week that the community needs to find ways to keep the city clean while not punishing the unhoused.

The proposed ordinance change was discussed at the group’s Nov. 7 meeting, part of a presentation from Parks Director Jamie Polley. She said the policy change was proposed after conversations with the Wausau Police Department and aims to keep people from leaving “boxes of blankets” or other goods in parks as donations for people who might need them. The proposal also aims to keep “trash” out of the park, she said.

“We see this a lot at our parks,” she said. “Baby things, swings…things that you’d normally put at the end of your driveway” with a sign that says “free.”

But Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian noted that the ordinance would also impact people who do not have permanent dwellings and leave sleeping bags, tents or other personal items tucked away in parks during the day rather than carrying their possessions with them throughout the day.

“Certainly if someone leaves their pillow or blanket there because they’re sleeping there it’s not what District 3 would characterize as waste or trash,” Kilian said, noting that the ordinance would likely create fines or other interaction with the police, a consequence that City Attorney Anne Jacobson brought up during the discussion.

Polley denied to committee members that the ordinance is meant to give officers the ability to write tickets.

The city has previously been criticized for its 2019 ordinance that prohibits loitering in downtown Wausau parking ramps. The measure passed despite public opposition from members of the public, a representative from Catholic Charities, a member of the Marathon County Homeless and Housing Leadership Commission.

Kelch said she sympathizes with the Parks Department, but the ordinance is once again akin to criminalizing homelessness.

“We are at risk of killing people,” she said. “We are fencing off shelters. We have a shelter that will house less than 30 people. What are we going to do? Make them sleep in a doorstep when they can’t carry a sleeping bag, tent and other supplies to keep them safe and warm? The parks department truly has a lot on their plate, but they need to do this in a compassionate way.”

Joe Volk, founder of the Wisconsin Coalition Against Homelessness, said such policies could potentially violate federal law. Federal court rulings have repeatedly determined that prosecuting homeless people for sleeping on the streets when there is no shelter available is a form of cruel and unusual punishment that violates the Constitution.

Ho-Chunk Associate Supreme Court Justice Tricia Zunker told Wausau Pilot & Review that criminalizing “status crimes” is unconstitutional, meaning someone cannot be guilty under the law simply due to their status.

For example, municipal code language that would say “it shall be a crime to be an alcoholic in the park after 8 p.m.” or “it shall be a crime to be addicted to narcotics” criminalizes status. Where the gray area arises, she said, is when the conduct at issue is something that derives from the person’s status.

“That is where a lot of these types of measures fall; it is especially common in the cases of unhoused persons because they have no place else to go,” Zunker said. “But unfortunately, the language usually stands because it addresses conduct, not status of the person, even though the person’s status is the reason for the conduct.”

While criminalizing the conduct may be legal, Zunker said it is not good policy.

“The research demonstrates that these types of actions are ineffective at reducing the unwanted conduct. Instead, it results in fines that cannot be paid (adding more barriers to securing future housing), wastes limited public resources and strips people of their dignity,” Zunker said.

City Attorney Anne Jacobson said her office has not yet conducted the analysis requested by Alder Kilian, but hopes to look at the proposal before it is considered again. The Parks Committee tabled the matter and asked that it be discussed in Public Health and Safety.

On Monday, Homeless Outreach Specialist Tracy Rieger will give an update on efforts to address the needs of unhoused residents, and Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matt Barnes will discuss his department’s current challenges related to the issue.

“Many encampments are in City of Wausau Parks,” states a WPD memo included in the packet for Monday’s Public Health and Safety meeting. “To identify a few, we are aware of encampments or people sleeping, in multiple areas of the River Walk, Barker Stewart Island, Bridges, and Gilbert Park. We have received citizen

complaints regarding these campsites, in most cases have not taken corrective action.”

The WPD is receiving guidance from the City Attorney’s office regarding process and requirements if property and campsites are removed.

Removing property, including giving proper notice and maintaining storage of the property, will pose some challenges, the memo states.

Kelch said that while unhoused residents are often seen as people who create a mess, those stereotypes are harmful and often incorrect. She pointed to a recent situation in which a formerly homeless man secured housing, but was unable to clean up his area due to physical disabilities. He approached her organization for help.

The worst part of the situation, Kelch said, was that the people who placed him in housing knew he needed help cleaning up his space. But they cherry-picked what they thought he needed and left the rest behind for the Parks Department to clean up. Kelch’s group took the reins and retrieved the man’s belongings, cleaning the space themselves.

“We need to come together as a community…take care of our own and work together and not be fining people for everything,” Kelch said. “If we don’t give them toilets to use, they go outside – the parks dept shouldn’t have to deal with that, but the solution isn’t to punish the people who can’t provide the solution.”