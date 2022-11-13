Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Support Turkey Trot 2022 as a volunteer. United Way of Marathon County seeks volunteers this Thanksgiving for the 13th annual Turkey Trot race to support Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Volunteer roles include pre-race day packet and number pick up, finish area refreshment distribution, photographer and course marshals. For more information or to register visit unitedwaymc.org/turkey-trot/ or contact Ben Lee at blee@unitedwaymc.org.

Do You Love to Cook? The Aspirus Family House is looking for volunteers to make meals/soups during the week for families visiting loved ones in the hospital. You provide the ingredients, and they’ll provide the kitchen. Contact Aspirus Family House at ahf@aspirus.org or 715-847-2548 to sign up.

Do You Have a Passion For Mental Health? NAMI Northwoods is looking for new committee members in all areas of service, including fundraising, marketing and grant writing. NAMI Northwoods advocates for and supports better lives for people who have a mental illness. Apply at .naminorthwoods.org/volunteer/.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Clothing Items Needed. The Women’s Community is looking for new or gently used adult gloves and mittens, tween size winter coats, and girls’ pajamas sizes 6T and smaller. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 to help.

Soft Snacks Needed. The Community Warming Center is in need of soft food items, like granola bars, pudding snacks and fruit cups, for guests. In addition, hygiene items such as shampoo, body wash, deodorant, razors, feminine hygiene products, etc., are needed. Donations can be dropped off at 360 Grand Ave., Suite 800, in Wausau.

Source: United Way of Marathon County