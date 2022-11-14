Wausau Pilot & Review

A single-vehicle Wood County crash left one person dead and two people injured over the weekend, officials said.

The crash was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 13/34 in the town of Rudolph. Police say a driver with two additional passengers was headed south when the vehicle veered into a ditch and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll onto its roof.

One person died at the scene. The driver was transported to Marshfield Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say a juvenile passenger also suffered injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

Police shut down the highway for several hours Saturday while the scene was cleared.

The driver’s current condition has not been released and names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.