Police have identified the man who died in a Portage County SUV crash as 51-year-old Richard Wurzinger, of Bancroft.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 5 on Forest Drive in the town of Plover. Deputies responded to the scene and discovered an SUV that struck a tree in the north ditch.

Wurzinger, the driver and sole occupant of the SUV died as a result of his injuries. The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation at this time.