Wausau Pilot & Review

More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston.

Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau.

Wisconsin Public Service lists the outages on their service map but has not provided a cause or an estimated restoration time.