Sandra F. Schmidt, 73, joined her heavenly Father peacefully at home on Thursday, November 3, 2022 under the care of her husband Michael Schmidt, daughter, Shana McCreary, her favorite nurses Bre and Sarah, and so many friends who did so much to help at the house. Along with Theda Care Hospice at her home and Cherry Meadows Hospice. We Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!

She was born June 20, 1949 in Wausau, daughter of the late Gustav and Doris (Behnke) Borchardt. On November 30, 2005 she married Michael Schmidt in North Prairie, WI.

Her favorite job was at Brookwood Inn Golf Course in Eagle, where she made so many good friends. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and giving them to her family and friends. She loved raising her Pomeranians and rescued so many of them to love. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Schmidt; daughter, Shana McCreary (John); grandchildren, Kayla (Jesse) Kleineider, Tyler (Margaret) Styer, Travis (Gina) Styer, and Justin McCreary; and 1st great grandchild on the way, Kayla; sister, Lou Ann (Glenn) Schubring; brother, Jeff (Carla) Borchardt; step-brother, Dennis (Renee) Haefenbreadl and seven nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chad, stepson, Nick, sister, Donna Krueger, aunt, Betty Szuminski, and nephew, Kurt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Saving Paws Animal Rescue, N3141 Meade Street, Appleton, WI 54913

As we all know, mom hated funerals. She would like everyone to remember her as she was, fun and sassy and full of life. She prayed for each and every one of you every Night when she said her prayers. To honor her wishes we are only having a private family service.

Remember: As long as a person is remembered they will live in our hearts, our minds, our thoughts and our souls. We will live on until no one remembers.

M.E.S.

Charles R. Coushman

Charles “Charlie” R. Coushman, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Sylvan Crossings, Wausau under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born March 10, 1936 in Chippewa Falls, son of the late Frank and Gertrude (Gebhardt) Coushman. On August 31, 1957, he married Yvonne C. Nieuwenhuis at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2003.

Charlie was a veteran of the United States Army. For many years, he worked as a teacher for the DC Everest School District until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of the Wausau Lions Club, the WREA (Wisconsin Retired Educators Association) and the Catholic Order of Foresters.

Charlie could be described as quiet, loving, generous, and faithful. He was always willing to share his Tootsie Rolls and Sugar Babies. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends at his cabins up north. If you were looking for Charlie during the summer, a local trout stream would be your best bet. He loved bowling and square dancing with his wife and friends as well as following sports, including his grandchildren’s, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Charlie is survived by his three children, Steven (Sharon) Coushman, Tomahawk, Brenda (Todd) Wolfe, Milton and Christopher (Becky) Coushman, Wausau; five grandchildren, Travis Coushman, Kylynn (Michael) Falck, Benjamin Wolfe, Isaac Coushman and Claire Coushman; three siblings, Rita Coushman, Jane (Thomas) Hand and Ralph (Lucy) Coushman; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Yvonne, he was preceded in death by one brother, Francis Coushman.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Father Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 10 Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Katie L. Von Rueden

Joy in the Road Unseen

On Friday morning, November 4, 2022, Katie L. Von Rueden, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep. Katie is survived by her devoted husband of 14 years, Kyle Von Rueden, and their two children, Tristan(8) and Liesel(6); parents, David and Joy Nutting; siblings, Kerry (Jay) Sparks, Kimberly (David) Surface and Karl (Jordan) Nutting; In-laws, Ken and Judy Boll; Sister-in-law Kelsey (John) Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews (with one on the way), and dear family and friends across the globe. Katie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Donald and Helen Nutting, and maternal grandparents, Maurice and Irene Franzen.

Katie was born on June 1, 1983 in Wausau, WI. At a young age, Katie professed faith in Jesus Christ and was an active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Wausau. It was there, as a teenager, that her heart was turned toward a future in missions.

After graduating from Wausau West High School in 2002, Katie attended the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire, where she earned a Bachelors degree in Education with a minor in TESL (Teaching English as a Second Language). She had set her course to use this training to teach abroad.

While she prayed for direction and sought out opportunities abroad, God brought Kyle into her life. He was also mission-minded, with his sights set on Africa. So Katie stepped out in faith, adopting Kyle’s passion for Africa as her own, and they pursued that vision together. They were married on May 25th, 2008.

In preparation for ministry in Africa, Katie and Kyle obtained a Masters in Applied Linguistics and also spent a year in France for Katie to complete intensive French language school. Finally, mobilized through the mission organization Pioneer Bible Translators, they arrived in West Africa to minister in a remote village among a minority people group. For more than a decade, Katie faithfully labored alongside her husband while also making a beautiful home and raising her children to love the Lord. Katie’s faithful and joyful service in all that she was called to is a testimony to the worthiness of the gospel.

Katie’s physical body was laid to rest on November 7, 2022 in the red earth outside of her home in Africa, to the singing of the local villagers who had grown to love her as their own. She lived amongst them to share the Bible’s Good News about forgiveness of sin through Jesus’ death on the cross for them and His bodily resurrection from the dead. And now in her death and burial there in Africa, she will continue to be amongst them and will spread that message of hope as they are reminded of her love for them and for Christ.

A memorial service for Katie will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church (152111 Tulip Lane, Wausau, WI) with reception to follow.

Mark W. Messing

Mark W. Messing age 65 of Rosholt passed away on 11-9-2022 with family and friends by his side.

Mark was born on April 9, 1957, in Freeport, IL. Family moved to Lac du Flambeau in 1959 then moved to Custer, WI in 1971.

Mark worked at the family farm in Indiana, Steel King, Warehouse Foods attended technical college in Wisconsin Rapids for auto mechanics, worked at Kmart Auto Service Center. Mark owned his own shop Custer Competition where he would fix anything and everything. Rasmussen Plumbing and Heating, Plover Pallet, Rudy Rack and Point Coating.

Mark is survived by his wife Sue, brother David, nephew Matthew, aunts, uncles and cousins, brothers and sisters in law.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mike.

Mark enjoyed water skiing, snowboarding snow skiing anything to do with a motor tinkering and spending time with family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Janice H. Knitter

Janice H. Knitter, 75 of Galloway, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Jan was born on November 23, 1946, in Wausau, the daughter of John and Frieda (Kraft) Wolff.

Jan graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1964. She then married the love of her life, Ron Knitter, on August 19, 1967, in Milwaukee. The couple had three children, Collette, Tanya and Ronnie.

Jan worked as a beautician before starting a potato farm business with her husband. She retired from Homme Home where she worked as a CNA. Jan was a hard working wife, mother and grandma. She enjoyed flower gardening and going up north to the cottage and going on pontoon rides. Family was important to Jan and she enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s events.

Jan is survived by her husband, Ron; three children, Collette (Scott Huenerbein) Stoltz, Tanya (Mike) Stegall and Ronnie (Meghan) Knitter; nine grandchildren, Nicollette and Samantha Stoltz, Isabella and Madelyn Stegall, Dominick, Henry, Oliver, Charlotte and Finn Knitter; great grandson, Aiden Campbell; siblings, Audrey Krammer, Iris Lathrop and Fred (Jeanette) Wolff and many other relatives and friends.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James Sollberger, Germaine Hansen and half siblings, Orville, Wallace & John Wolff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galloway. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm and again on Wednesday from 9am until the time of mass. There will be a rosary recited on Tuesday at 7pm.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Harold A. Knowles

Harold A. Knowles, 87 of Mattoon, died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital, Antigo.

Harold was born on November 26, 1934, in Mattoon, the son of Howard and Edna (Larson) Knowles. On July 23, 1960, Harold was united in marriage to Carole McAuly at the Church of the Nazarene in Mattoon.

Harold graduated from school in Mattoon and then to LCTC WSU Stevens Point. He then began his teaching career at Crestwood School for some time before working at Birnamwood School teaching math for 13 years. The couple then purchased a farm and some land and began dairy farming.

Harold was a man of integrity and faith. He spent many hours studying scripture, and taught Sunday School and led Bible studies for many years.

He was a skilled builder. He built his house and barn; and when he retired, he built The Homestead near Mattoon. Many happy hours were spent at the Homestead with family and friends. Whether it was a campfire, a wedding, a reunion, a graduation party or a gospel concert, all were welcomed, and memories were made.

Harold never lost his sense of humor. Even in his last weeks of life, if he was asked “How are you?” His answer would be “About half!” Harold loved his children and grandchildren. And most of all, he loved his wife of 62 years, Carole, who stood lovingly by his side, and he by hers.

Harold is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carole; children, Kip (Kathryn) Knowles, Kelly (Kathleen) Knowles and Renae (Shawn) McKinney; grandchildren, Aimee, Nathan, Tyler, Rachel, Kory, Grace, Sarah, Jehra and Jazanee; step grandsons, Brandon and Kadin; great grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Evelyn, LuAnne, Kristi, Haddie, Rowena and James; brother, Patrick (Marya) Knowles and sister-in-law, Jane Carlson along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Craig; siblings, Ronald, Howard in infancy, and Dorothy Gardner and stepmother, Mayme Knowles.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Church of the Nazarene in Mattoon. Rev. Bill Jones and Rev. Bob Hess will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9am until the time of service at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Birnamwood is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Rose Mary Manor in Mattoon for caring so kindly for Harold during the last six weeks of his life.