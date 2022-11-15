Wausau Pilot & Review

The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.

His name and current condition have not been released as of Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department is publicly thanking the community for attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. The driver is cooperating with police. His name has not been released.