WAUSAU – The American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout is set for Nov. 17, providing an opportunity for individuals, community groups, businesses, health care providers and others to encourage people to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance to initiate a smoking cessation plan.

Resources available in Wisconsin include:

The Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line : Provides free help and medications to those who call the line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669). People can also access the Quit Line by texting “READY” to 200-400.

: Provides free help and medications to those who call the line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669). People can also access the Quit Line by texting “READY” to 200-400. The Spanish Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line : Provides Hispanic communities free, culturally tailored help and medications to quit commercial tobacco to those who call the line at 877-2NO-FUME.

: Provides Hispanic communities free, culturally tailored help and medications to quit commercial tobacco to those who call the line at 877-2NO-FUME. The American Indian Quit Line : Provides Native Americans free, culturally tailored help and medications to quit commercial tobacco to those who call the line at 1-888-7AI-QUIT.

: Provides Native Americans free, culturally tailored help and medications to quit commercial tobacco to those who call the line at 1-888-7AI-QUIT. The Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation’s First Breath program : Provides pregnant, postpartum and caregiving people who smoke, as well as their family members, help to quit smoking. Learn more at www.joinfirstbreath.org.

: Provides pregnant, postpartum and caregiving people who smoke, as well as their family members, help to quit smoking. Learn more at www.joinfirstbreath.org. The Live Vape Free Program: Provides teens who are addicted to e-cigarettes free help by texting “VAPEFREE” to 873373. The program provides teens with interactive resources to help them determine their motivation for quitting and set a quit date. Additionally, adults who want to support a young person trying to quit e-cigarettes can participate in a free online course from Live Vape Free by visiting www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/vapefree.

To learn more about the Great American Smokeout and tools to help quit smoking, visit https://www.cancer.org/healthy/stay-away-from-tobacco/great-american-smokeout.html.