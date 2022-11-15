Wausau Pilot & Review

An investigation is underway in Portage County after a body was discovered lying along a roadway in the town of Grant.

Police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to a report of a person lying along 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue. Arriving deputies discovered the person was deceased. Witnesses tell Wausau Pilot & Review crime scene tape surrounded the area for hours on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Officer are investigating the death as suspicious, according to a news release. An autopsy will be performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. Police have not said if the body was that of a man or woman and have not specified an age range.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Town of Grant, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Portage County Medical Examiner, and the Wisconsin State Patrol-Traffic Reconstruction Unit.