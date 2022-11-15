MADISON – University of Wisconsin System distributed this week a student survey soliciting student attitudes toward free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship on campus.
System President Jay Rothman also announced that the UW System would expand its efforts to promote citizenship and civil dialogue at UW universities and beyond.
“The First Amendment is a bedrock principle of American democracy, and this survey will help us understand what students know and think about free speech rights and responsibilities,” Rothman said in a news release. “At the same time, we have an obligation to promote respectful dialogue – inside the classroom, around residence halls and on the campus square. What better place than a university to foster the vigorous, considerate exchange of ideas and opinions?”
The survey will be sent to a random sample of UW System students from each campus and remain open until Dec. 14. The research team seeks roughly 500 responses from each university and will sample anywhere between 2,500 and 7,500 students per campus depending on the overall student population and response rate. Results are expected to be reported in early 2023.
The citizenship and civil dialogue initiatives Rothman announced include:
- Creating the Wisconsin Institute for Citizenship and Civil Dialogue based at WIPPS. It will coordinate the various research and policy centers across the UW System focused on the Constitution and public affairs to share best practices, consider joint programming, and discuss ways to elevate civil dialogue and the First Amendment on UW campuses.
- Organizing peer-to-peer conversations on challenging topics. The UW System will convene conversations between students of different backgrounds and beliefs in an effort to develop understanding and build civil dialogue. The conversations will be voluntary, open to the public, and include the participation of Rothman.
- Sponsorship and promotion of the Wisconsin Civics Games and its accompanying editorial writing and cartooning contest. The $20,000 annual commitment would fund scholarships, cash awards and targeted promotions in an effort to encourage citizenship among middle and high school students.
- A new civil dialogue website for UW System universities.