MADISON – University of Wisconsin System distributed this week a student survey soliciting student attitudes toward free speech, viewpoint diversity and self-censorship on campus.

System President Jay Rothman also announced that the UW System would expand its efforts to promote citizenship and civil dialogue at UW universities and beyond.

“The First Amendment is a bedrock principle of American democracy, and this survey will help us understand what students know and think about free speech rights and responsibilities,” Rothman said in a news release. “At the same time, we have an obligation to promote respectful dialogue – inside the classroom, around residence halls and on the campus square. What better place than a university to foster the vigorous, considerate exchange of ideas and opinions?”

The survey will be sent to a random sample of UW System students from each campus and remain open until Dec. 14. The research team seeks roughly 500 responses from each university and will sample anywhere between 2,500 and 7,500 students per campus depending on the overall student population and response rate. Results are expected to be reported in early 2023.

The citizenship and civil dialogue initiatives Rothman announced include: