Damakant Jayshi

The Wausau School Board on Monday directed district administration to prepare a plan to merge elementary and secondary schools as part of the restructuring of the district.

The plan would entail closure of at least some elementary schools. District officials said they want to hear from staff and community before moving ahead. School officials have collected feedback from staff and the community and their desired results are the same, though not in the order, under any potential restructuring.

As part of the initiative, the district has scheduled an in-person community conversation at Wausau West High School at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. A similar conversation has been scheduled for Dec. 7 at Wausau East. WSD’s Coordinator of Communications and Marketing, Diana White, presented the launch of a new section on the district website called The Future of the Wausau School District, with a link for feedback embedded in it.

Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts said that two proposals were discussed at the subcommittee on elementary schools’ restructuring. Under the first scenario, Lincoln, Rib Mountain and Hewitt-Texas elementary schools will close and merge with other elementary schools. Another proposal was to close these three along with Grant and Franklin elementary schools and “recreate two 4K campuses.” According to Dr. Hilts, this was proposed by a parent member of the subcommittee. Dr. Hilts also shared some examples of post-merger situations in terms of class sizes and staffing.

The subcommittee on secondary – middle and high – schools explored several options, including maintaining the current setup, change boundaries, create a junior high with 8th and 9th grades and a senior high with grades 10 to 12, consolidate the two high schools into 9-10 and 11-12 campuses, or have a single high school.

“While the subcommittees didn’t make any decisions, they collectively agreed that restructuring is worth further exploration,” said a WSD press statement released hours before the board meeting.

It was not immediately clear if the specific proposals were made public, outside the subcommittee settings, until Monday’s board meeting. The subcommittee (and the other one secondary schools) met during the summer and some board members participated in the discussions in the two subcommittees.

Some elementary schools, however, were mentioned last year which led to intense backlash, forcing the district and the board to drop the idea before the April referendum. The current board has held several public meetings since the subcommittees met eight times over the summer. During past meetings, the superintendent said the subcommittees recommended that staff, parents and residents be consulted before taking any decision.

“It’s also important to note, while there have been some conversations about what a restructure in the Wausau School District could look like, at this point in time, there is no plan,” the district said in the statement on Monday. There is difference within the district staff as well as in the community over whether restructuring is the right solution even if there is a broad agreement over the challenges the WSD faces.

School officials have cited inconsistent class sizes, declining enrollment and both current and future financial challenges as among the reasons for exploring the merger possibilities. Another challenge is the declining state budget for education. Last year, the Republican-controlled legislature made drastic cuts to the Democratic governor’s spending plan for education. Gov. Tony Evers has already called for increasing the public school funding by $2 billion in the next budget.

No agreement over potential mergers

Merging schools has been an emotional issue for parents and staff. Some parents and residents have expressed opposition to closing schools from their neighborhoods during community engagement sessions last year.

District officials have emphasized that the discussion about merging schools has been going on for years. The district has gone out of its way to distinguish between the discussions over the referendum plan and possible restructuring they had with the parents and community last year. While acknowledging that the community did not want school mergers, district officials claim that it was only with regard to the topic’s inclusion in the referendum. The merger discussion was dropped at that time, amid opposition.

“This conversation has been coming for some time,” district officials said in a statement. “In fact, earlier this year, the Wausau School Board said they wanted to have a conversation about this, so they left out most of the referendum work at the elementary level.”

During the presentation, a few members of the two subcommittees shared their experience with the board members.

Board members questions increase in budget of facility needs

Some school board members questioned the hike in the budget for the facility needs at various schools for which design is almost complete. The WSD plans to invite bids once the board approves the budget. One of the main causes of the increase, said WSD’s Chief Finance and Business Services Officer, Bob Tess, is rising inflation since the budget was first planned in January.

Wausau School Board member Pat McKee pointed out the plan was “29% over right out of the gate.” He asked what prompted the potential change from the original budget.

The facility bid plans that have seen a significant increase over the original budget are those for Wausau West, the School Forest and Riverview Elementary School. Superintendent Hilts said growth at Wausau West and the potential restructuring plan factored in the revised budget.

Board President James Bouche said they are asking the questions to help the administration address concerns over finances and the questions should not be seen as making decisions for the district officials. Tess said he will come back with a modified budget.