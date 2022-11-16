Wausau Pilot & Review

A man and woman were found dead Tuesday in a Marshfield home, according to the Marshfield Police Department. Both died of apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Marshfield Police and Wood County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the front door of the home damaged in what appeared to be a break-in.

Police have not specified any relationship between the two victims but say they believe there is no risk to the public.

Names are being withheld pending notification of family members.