A portion of Hwy. 21 in Adams County is closed to traffic Wednesday due to a fire, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked in both directions.

The fire was reported at about 7:40 a.m. No official information about the blaze has been released. But officials say the closure, between Hwy. 13 and CTH G, is estimated to last at least two hours.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.