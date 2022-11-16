Wausau Pilot & Review

Meow! Pleased to meet you. My name is Macaroon, and I hope to be living with you soon! I’m a sweet little kitten who has so much to offer my new humans…like hours of cuddling and so many kisses.

Staff keep telling me that everyone is going to love my long, orange hair. You humans sure are strange! But that’s okay…I’m just looking for a warm lap to cuddle up in and a home to call my own. Come meet me today!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by Jacob Mizgalski at EXP Realty, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home.

To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.