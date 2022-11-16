Clotilda T. Kort

Clotilda Teresa Kort entered the loving arms of Jesus on November 4, 2022, at the age of 104. Clo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She is survived by her children, James W Lutzke (Linda) and Debra R Stennett (Scott). She was the very special “titanium, sassy, beer drinkin’ Grammy” of Cindie (Dan), “Mimi” (Steve), JC, Jake (Amy), Ethan (Jenna), and Rebecca (Lucas). She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Clo was preceded in death by so many at the age of 104, but none more dear to her than her grandson Matthew. She was also preceded by twin great-great grandchildren Jonathan and Lilly.

Clo was a member of the Little Flower Council and St. Anthony Circle and Catholic Daughters of the America at St. Theresa Parish in Rothschild for many years. She loved the north woods, being on a pontoon in the water, knitting, crocheting, upholstering, ceramics, and using her chain saw. She could do anything she set out to do, from putting a roof on her cottage to fixing anything that was broken. She was selfless and strong and inspired so many people that crossed her path. She was truly a treasure who will be missed by so many! The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Carrie and Michelle and very special caregiver Jasmine

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday November 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church (113 W. Kort Street, Rothschild WI 54474). Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park.

Calvert C. Raugh

On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Calvert C. Raugh, 95 of Bonita Springs, FL passed peacefully while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Stratford, WI, son of the late Charles Raugh and Celia Schweikel Raugh. Calvert was the husband of the late Bernice J. Raugh who passed in 2018.



Surviving are five daughters – Patrice Dolan, Linda Allen, Holly (Gary) Trembath, Susan (Eric) Kramer and Julie Greiber; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sister Cleo (Thomas) Tyskiewicz. Besides his parents and wife, Calvert is preceded in death by his three sisters – Connie Budyak, Carmen Verbos and Carol Raugh.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in Wausau, WI.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Hope Hospice http://hopehcs.org



Arrangements are being handled by Brainard Funeral Home, to leave condolences and messages to the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Roger L. Wolfgram

Roger Lee Wolfgram, age 85, died unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Roger was born on January 21, 1937 in Wausau to the late Herbert and Edna (Andreas) Wolfgram. After high school graduation, he served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. On February 15, 1958 he was united in marriage to Shirley Wiederhoeft. They were married for 64 years.

Roger had a great work ethic and worked two jobs most of his life; as a firefighter for 32 years with the Wausau Fire Department as well as at Wausau Chemical. He was a faithful man and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Roger loved watching and participating in sports. He was an avid golfer and was active with the Wausau Softball Association. He was an avid Packer Fan and would also cheer for whoever the Vikings were playing. His dad jokes will be missed by everyone.

Roger is survived by his wife Shirley Wolfgram; children Cheryl (Kevin) McCunn, Keith (Tamara) Wolfgram, and Teri (Ken) Shope; grandchildren Adam Wolfgram and Kassie (Michael) Tucker; and great grandchildren Nicolas and MacKenzie Tucker.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Ruth, Eileen, Donna, Dale and Howard.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. The Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until he time of service at the church on Thursday.

Beverly C. Polley

Beverly C. Polley, 80, Wausau, died Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home.

She was born August 18, 1942 in Wausau, daughter of the late Carl and Edith (Aldred) Steppert. On June 2, 1962 she married George Polley at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Bev was a homemaker who had six boys.

Survivors include her husband, George Polley; sons, Jason and Timothy Polley; grandchildren, Lucy, Grace and Sophia; brother, Robert (Sandra) Steppert.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Christopher Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Tigerton. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mark F. Gassner

Mark F. Gassner, 63, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the home Denise Douglas fiancé in Tecumseh, MO.

He was born October 4, 1959 in Wausau, son of Lawrence Gassner and the late Catherine (Altenhofen) Gassner.

After graduating high school, Mark went to Northcental Technical College and obtained his degree in Agricultural Mechanics. He worked as a mechanic through the years at Knispel & Latzig in Merrill, Agra Construction in Merrill, Merrill Iron & Steel in Schofield, and at Marathon Cheese in Marathon. In 1992 he went into partnership with his brother Jerome dairy farming on the family homestead in Marathon until his retirement this year.

During his life Mark used his mechanical gifts helping family, friends, neighbors, and local farmers fix equipment that broke down or help give a lending hand to get the work done. When his nieces and nephews were young he got involved in 4-H to help them exhibit dairy cattle and crops at the local fair.

Survivors include his father, Lawrence Gassner, Wausau; brother, Jerome Gassner, Wausau; sisters, Theresa Stubbe, Wausau and Mary (Jeff) Hall, Edgar; nieces and nephews, Marie Stubbe, Wausau; Robert (Kelly) Hall, Albuquerque, NM; Emily (Brian) Cutler, Menomonie; Victoria (Mat) Abel, Wausau; and Adam Hall, Edgar; and fiancé Denise Douglas, Tecumseh, MO.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk will preside. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mark’s memory.

The family would like to thank Peterson Kraemer and Clinkingbeard Funeral Homes during this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lois A. Scheibe

Lois A. Scheibe, 95, Wausau passed away on Friday. November 11, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born December 28, 1926, in Wausau, daughter of the late Adolph and Pauline (Prei) Rybarczyk. On September 18, 1945, she married Russell Scheibe in Wausau. He preceded her in death on June 20, 1977.

Lois was a proud homemaker and enjoyed being able raise her children. Some of her favorite pastimes included knitting, taking walks, crocheting, embroidery, being the family seamstress, fishing and being a longtime member of the VFW in Wausau.

Survivors include her children, Joelene Scheibe, Sun Praire, Jane (Randy) Clure-Haynes, Aurora, CO, Wayne (Bonnie) Scheibe, Dragoon, AZ and Wilbur Scheibe, Wausau, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Duwayne Rybarczyk and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. The Rev. Dr. Philip C. Schneider will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kraig Kowalski

Kraig Kowalski, age 52, Wausau, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

Kraig is survived by his parents Bernard Kowalski (Ermalina) and Lynda Gabriel; his daughters Heather and Amanda; his son Kraig Jr. and grandson Owen; his siblings: Kristofer (Emilia) Kyle (Ronna), Kassandra, Bernard Jr, Melissa, Jayce, Luis, Mauricio and his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Kraig was proud of his service in the U. S. Marines and enjoyed multiple experiences. He loved life and was loved by his family and friends.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Please email bernardkowalski@yahoo.com to be notified of future celebration

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Patricia E. Wendler

Patricia E. Wendler, 85 of Wittenberg, died on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Weston.

Pat was born on March 22, 1937, in Wausau, the daughter of John and Erma (Schoenhofen) Suwyn.

On July 2, 1955, Pat was united in marriage to Clarence Wendler, in Elderon. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2016.

Pat and Clarence farmed in the town of Wittenberg for many years. Pat was active in the community and was involved with the Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg Historical Society and was a member of the Bloecher-Johnson American Legion Auxiliary. Pat was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg and taught Sunday School for 20 years and was in the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and canning. In her free time, Pat enjoyed watching Westerns and the couple attended many Hodag Music Festivals throughout the years. Pat was an avid Brewers, Badgers and Packers fan. Family and friends were very important to Pat, and she truly treated anyone as family. Pat had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed.

Pat is survived by five children, Joni Adams of Marion, Brenda (Brian) Retzlaff of Clintonville, Charles (Shirley) Wendler of Wittenberg, Theresa (Mike) Stai of Watertown and Clarence “Willy” (Laura) Wendler of Chippewa Falls;grandchildren, Amanda Adams, Jason Adams, Rebecca (Steve) Niesen, BobbiJo (Josh) Ladwig, Jessica (Anthony) Miller, Travis (Rachel) Herrmann, Alisha (Craig Engelhardt) Wendler, Zachary (Cassie) Wendler, Samantha (Charlie Hustad) Doolittle, Anita (Dan Sengpiel) Stai, Kory (Emily Pomerich) Stai, Kristina (Matthew) Hoffman and Johnathon (Alexandra) Wendler; great-grandchildren, Serenity (Antwon Cross) Adams, Zane Forslund, Anton Fedie, Carlos and Gracie Gonzalez, Xander Adams, Channing and Jasmine Niesen, Brennon and Tristan (Halaina) Fowler, Aiyana Miller, Emma, Georgia and Finley Ladwig, Ava and Jaxton Herrmann, Clara, Levi and baby (due in December) Hoffman, Ryleigh Stai, Charlotte and Boone Wendler; great-great-grandchildren, Gianna Cross and one on the way; special grand puppies, Rascal and Buttons; two brothers, William (Donna) Suwyn and Jack (Betty) Suwyn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Viola Konkel, Lucille Bricco, Evelyn Verkuilen, Roger Wendler, Mike (Georgia) Swenson and Merry (Roger) Voigt and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clarence; one grandson, Ryan Wendler; one son-in-law, Chuck Adams; three sisters, Mary, at birth, Marjorie Cornell and Beverly Tomson and many other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wittenberg. Rev. Matthew Christians will preside. Burial will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4PM to 7PM and again on Friday, from 9AM until the time of service, all at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Memorials to the St. Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund would be appreciated.