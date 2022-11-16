Damakant Jayshi

City leaders will wait to hear more information on homelessness outreach efforts before deciding on a proposed ordinance change that would prohibit leaving personal items in parks, a measure that brought sharp criticism from advocates serving unhoused residents.

The proposed ordinance change would come with a penalty, which some critics called an effort to criminalize homelessness. Others wondered how such action would be enforced and how property seized would be stored. In an earlier meeting, parks officials claimed the rule change was to prevent people from leaving trash or “boxes of blankets” as donations in parks. But advocates for the homeless say the rule is more likely targeting unhoused residents who are forced to leave sleeping bags, tents and other gear in parks unattended.

Wausau’s Public Health and Safety Committee took no formal action during its meeting on Monday on the issue. The meeting included comments from Deputy Police Chief Matthew Barnes on the progress made by a new community outreach officer and the situation of homelessness in Wausau.

Barnes said the city has an ordinance that does not allow anyone in the parks after 11 p.m. But the police department has not enforced it because “we don’t know what the pleasure of the council is as far as direction to the police department.” He said said that particular ordinance was not put in place to address the issue of homeless residents camping or sleeping in parks, but rather to prevent teenagers from indulging in various activities in the parks after darkness. Unhoused residents sleeping in parks is a relatively new challenge, he said.

That issue is prompting the Wausau Police Department to seek guidance on enforcement policies. Barnes acknowledged that no matter what the police do in regard to addressing the homeless situation, there will be people on both sides of the issue, supporting or opposing those actions.

“We are really seeking some policy direction from the council,” Barnes said. “If we are to remove camp areas, we have to do it legally so that the city is not exposed to liability.”

Jamie Polley, director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry – a joint body of Wausau and Marathon County – supported Barnes’ position in asking for direction from the Committee and Council after Chair of the PHS committee, Lisa Rasmussen, said members have no authority to issue directives for spaces within the parks.

Polley said they are seeking direction on the level of park rule enforcement from elected leaders. She said they have received complaints from residents that some park areas and trails are unusable and that some people feel unsafe – whether or not safety issues actually exist.

Rasmussen said once the city has a menu of robust options to offer unhoused residents, such as the proposed day shelter, a 24-hour shelter or access to affordable housing, Rasmussen said the law can then be enforced. She said that some people will choose to refuse any of the resources available and in that case, a tough decision needs to be made.

But Rasmussen also said telling police not to enforce ordinances isn’t good policy, because upholding the law is the job of police.

“We have to be consistent,” she said.

Alder Doug Diny too raised the matter of consistency, saying the enforcement should be uniformly applied. If it were a matter of The 400 Block, he said, the law would certainly be enforced. Alder Lou Larsen said that they should make sure that unhoused people have some place to go and the police should have the options to direct them to those places.

Barnes said the police cannot force anyone to use available resources, as doing so would be a violation of their constitutional rights.

Both Diny and Larson said they want Marathon County to do more and work with the city to address the problem of homelessness in the city.

Rasmussen agreed, saying she hoped the County Board would work with the city, as it is their problem too. Recalling recent efforts by some county supervisors to withdraw funding from nonprofits – including those working to address homelessness – she said “there’s been some gnashing of teeth about the purpose of certain programs.” But it’s important to remember that this is not just a “city problem” as some county supervisors tend to characterize it.

“At the end of the day, they need not forget that the City of Wausau is a critical source of revenue in terms of tax base,” the Dist. 7 alder said. “Sometimes urban problem are their problems too.”

She also suggested education for County Board members that could shift their mindset.

‘Homeless Outreach Specialist doing a great job but needs more support’

Barnes updated the PHS Committee on the progress made by the recently appointed Homeless Outreach Specialist, Tracy Rieger, who shared her first report about her work this week. The new homelessness liaison officer joined the Wausau Police Department on Sept. 1. Rieger was not present and Barnes updated the committee on her behalf.

As of Oct. 20, the new liaison officer connected with 20 unhoused residents and secured housing for four. Two additional people have applied for housing and are awaiting a response from their landlords while 14 additional clients have been provided the resources necessary to take “next steps,” the report added.

Deputy Chief Barnes said an estimated 30-50 people who are likely sleeping outdoors each night and in need of shelter. Some have their own plans and challenges to deal with, he said.

“Sometimes there is a mental health concern that prevents them from being housed and sometimes it’s eviction history,” he said. “Sometimes it’s also a lack of identification (papers).”

Barnes said Rieger is doing great work, but needs additional resources.

Mayor Katie Rosenberg agreed with Barnes, saying that people have reached out with ideas since Rieger began her work.

“She probably needs more people,” the mayor said, adding that was a decision for a later date.

Alder Chad Henke asked that the number of unhoused residents be provided each month before the PHS Committee meets. Barnes said they will obtain the census count from the Catholic Charities.

Barnes also said the department has requested Marathon County to fund 1.5 FTE (full time equivalent) staff for case management under the existing Crisis Assessment Response Team, or CART, program. CART is a collaboration between the Wausau Police Department, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and North Central Health Care. CART members, along with their crisis worker partners, help people of all ages in a mental health crisis and work to connect them with services.