This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Carlos Fernandez-Medinas, 47, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, false imprisonment, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order Ashley M. Vanderwaal, 37, of Antigo. Nov. 10, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent Dwaine C. Hammons, 42, of Weston. Nov. 10, 2022: Child abuse-recklessly cause harm Shawn Wilde, 23, of Weston. Nov. 15, 2022: First Degree Child Sex Assault – Sexual Contact or Sexual Intercourse w/ person under age of 13 Whitney R. Deicher, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 14, 2022: Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, throw or discharge bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, battery, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct Ray Collins, 42, of Wausau. Bail jumping Rachel Lyngen, 50, of Hixton. Nov. 14, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000 Michael Gendron, 39, of Mosinee. Nov. 11, 2022: Hiding a corpse, bail jumping Matthew Deets, 35, of Rothschild. Nov. 15, 2022: False imprisonment, disorderly conduct Lee Xiong, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 15, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Mario A. Gutierrez Guillen, 22, of Curtiss. Nov. 14, 2022: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Jessie Bonke, 33, of Wausau. Nov. 11, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping Daniel M. Smith, Phoenix, Ariz.; Nov. 14, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery-intend bodily harm, disorderly conduct David Santeyon, 33, of Schofield. Nov. 14, 2022: FIrst-degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct Brock Boquist, 33, of Merrill. Nov. 14, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Benjamin Miller, 38, of Schofield. Nov. 11, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, disorderly conduct Anthony Lazaris, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 14, 2022: Possession of THC (second or greater offense), disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia Amanda Robinson, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 15, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia