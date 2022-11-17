Damakant Jayshi

Amid strong opposition from the Wausau School District, the Wausau City Council on Tuesday designated the 100-year-old John Marshall Elementary School building as an historic landmark.

Located at 1918 Lamont St. on the city’s southeast side, John Marshall is owned by the Wausau School District. The joint ordinance from the Wausau Historic Preservation Commission and the Plan Commission was approved by a majority vote despite the opposition. Some alders said they were open to accepting or rejecting the landmarking designation. One, Dist. 10’s Lou Larson, said he was opposed to the landmarking but changed his mind after listening to the discussion on Tuesday.

During the discussion, many alders criticized the Wausau School District and the Wausau School Board for their approach to the city’s landmarking initiative that began almost a year ago, acknowledging that given the current school restructuring discussion underway complicates matters. Under the restructuring proposal, some elementary schools would shutter and merge with other schools and secondary schools could see some kind of reorganization or consolidation.

Dist. 1 Alder Carol Lukens, who represents the John Marshall neighborhood, said some neighborhood residents fear the district will shut down the school as retaliation over the decision, including many who favored landmarking.

“I can say that every single resident I have spoken with – people from generations in the neighborhool…to young families who live in the neighborhood because of the school, they all want a neighborhood school,” Lukens said. “They all want John Marshall to remain in the neighborhood.

“The only reasons that anyone I have talked with have been against it is because they are afraid that the school board will use that to close John Marshall,” Lukens said. “That’s really sad.” She said people and families, many of whom moved into the neighborhood because of its proximity to the school, say they are overwhelmingly in fear of retaliation from the school board.

Alder Rasmussen, who criticized the district and the school board for repeatedly ignoring the community’s wishes, said the landmarking decision might be counterproductive if it leads to the closure of the school.

Alder Gary Gisselman, who is chair of the Historic Preservation Commission, said they held discussions with the community after the commission decided to landmark John Marshall which, he added, is an important important part of the city’s history. He said that the school has been an anchor for the southeast side neighborhood, which grew around it.

Alder Michael Martens said there is a great deal of pride and history associated with that building. Martens said that it is “absolutely true that the landmarking will not prevent the district from moving forward with the restructuring plans.”

The landmarking designation does not prevent the school from carrying out any changes to the interior. Any changes to the exterior are subject to approval by the Historic Preservation Commission.

This was reiterated by Wausau City Planner Brad Lenz when Mayor Katie Rosenberg asked him to explain the implications of landmarking for a building’s owner. He said the landmarking provides a mechanism for review of any proposed changes to the building’s exterior. In February, Lenz said the city has the authority to designate a property as historic, even over an owner’s objection.

On the school’s response, Alder Tom Kilian said the city should not be deterred because of any punitive measure by the school board, saying they need to preserve the historic building and have the best interest of the city in mind.

Alder and Common Council President Becky McElhaney agreed with that, saying she was looking at the issue from the aspect of designating a historic landmark and not what the school district does in the aftermath. “I’ll support it because that’s what the people want,” McElhaney said.

Alder Doug Diny, who voted against the landmarking decision, raised a jurisdictional issue.

“Whose governing decision is this? I’m afraid we are setting up a situation where two governing bodies are pitted against each other,” he said. “Had this come 5-4, we would have made a decision months ago.” The 9-member school board was unanimous in its decision to oppose the landmarking move.

School officials express opposition again

In his comments to the council, Wausau School District Chief Finance and Business Services Officer Bob Tess said he represented the Wausau School Board and the “financial interest of the entire district, as John Marshall elementary is owned by the district.”

“This ownership group is made up of 1% the Town of Hewitt, 2% the Town of Berlin, 3% the Town of Texas, 3% the Town of Wausau, 6% the Village of Maine, 6% the Town of Stettin, 21% the Town of Rib Mountain and 58% the City of Wausau,” Tess said. “The ownership board would like the council to know that they would like the flexibility to determine the future of John Marshall school with help from their entire community through a process that is currently developing.”

Mayor Rosenberg, who as chair of the Plan Commission was instrumental in tabling the HPC decision in February for six months to give time to the city staff to work with the school district, said the feedback she received from the community was overwhelmingly in favor of landmarking and concerns about retaining the school in the neighborhood. The mayor said she wanted the city to work with the school board and added she would vote yes if she were a council member.

The measure passed 10-1 with Dist. 4 Alder Diny casting the sole vote against.