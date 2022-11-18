Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area.

The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction.

Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead at the scene. The driver and two additional passengers were evaluated by medical personnel and released, police said. Police have not released the names or ages of the people involved.

An initial investigation shows the driver was traveling west on Hwy. 10 when the vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled coming to rest on its tires.

Speed and road conditions are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Amherst Fire Department, Amherst EMS, Stevens Point Fire Department and Portage County Medical Examiner.