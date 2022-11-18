The Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages Wisconsinites to order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their home through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program.
All Wisconsin households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests on the Say Yes! COVID Test(link is external) website.
In addition to the Say Yes! COVID Test program, Wisconsinites can access a COVID-19 test by:
- Visiting a community testing site. There are more than 500 community testing sites across the state, many of which offer free COVID-19 testing.
- Purchasing self-tests (link is external) through pharmacies, retail outlets, or online. Self-tests are widely available at pharmacies and other retail stores across the state.
- Using health insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare plans to cover the cost of purchasing additional self-tests. Private insurers and some Medicare plans continue to cover the cost of eight rapid COVID-19 tests per member each month. Members of BadgerCare Plus and most Wisconsin Medicaid programs can also receive COVID-19 tests from Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies using their ForwardHealth ID card. People are encouraged to contact their health insurance provider for more information.
- Contacting a health care provider. Your local or tribal health department, primary health care provider, or community health center can help find a test near you.