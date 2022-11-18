The Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages Wisconsinites to order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their home through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program.

All Wisconsin households are eligible to place an order every month for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests on the Say Yes! COVID Test(link is external) website.

In addition to the Say Yes! COVID Test program, Wisconsinites can access a COVID-19 test by: