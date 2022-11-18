Allen L. Schiller

Allen Lee Schiller, 74, passed away peacefully in Madison, WI with his children by his side, after complications from a stroke he suffered in Tavernier, FL.

Allen was born on July 4, 1948 to the late Lawrence and Shirley (Bartz) Schiller in Marshfield, WI. Being born on Independence Day was not lost on him; he was a patriot throughout his life. After finding out as a young man that he could not join the United States Marines due to a bad knee, he honed his talent for welding until he was among the best. His intelligence and work ethic lead him to start Custom Steel, the business he owned and operated first in Rosholt, WI and later in Wausau, WI, until his retirement in 2016. His story of success in business, starting from nothing, encapsulates the American dream. Upon retirement, Allen fulfilled another lifelong dream — to live near the sea. An avid fisherman, he relocated to his paradise, the Florida Keys. He liked to say that his view of the ocean was like a beautiful painting that changes every day. “God blessed Florida!” His children and grandchildren are grateful for the daily messages he would send them, often inviting them to come enjoy his paradise with him. Those who knew Allen remember that he had a great sense of humor, and a big “throw his head back” kind of laugh that let you know you were sharing something really special in that moment.

Allen, beloved father, grandfather, and brother, is survived by his children Leah (Jason) Hetzel, Sherri (Tom) Larson, Jason (Rebecca) Schiller and Nicholas (Amy) Schiller; grandchildren Cassidy and Joei Rothenberger, Ben, Anders, Martha, Katie, and George Larson, Leopold and Sonny Schiller, and Cain and Alayna Schiller; great granddaughter Ella Rothenberger; and brothers Darwin (Susan) Schiller and Kevin (Paula) Martin.

“Family, the root of love and life in this world, remains connected in distance.”

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Adalbert Church, Rosholt, WI. Viewing begins at 11:30; Funeral Mass at 1:00.

Aaron C. Detert

Jesus called Aaron “Ernie” C. Detert home on November 16, 2022.

Aaron was the son of the late Paul and Minnie Detert and he was preceded in death by his brother Wayne. Aaron married Carol Cywinski on October 26, 1957 and had 65 happy years together.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Detert, Wausau, his children, Rene (Richard) Munz, Rothschild and Scott (Jane) Detert, Harshaw, two sisters, Lois Veen, Indiana, Lorraine Duato, Oregon, a brother, Bob Detert and a sister-in-law, VerJean Detert, Wausau, two grandchildren, Stephaine (Jeremy) Wegner, Weston and A.J. Detert, Wisconsin Rapids and three very special great grandchildren, Chloe, Asher and Eliza Wegner and many nieces and nephews.

Aaron was always busy on some little project. He enjoyed having friends and family at the cottage. Aaron also enjoyed bowling, curling, polka dancing and playing cards with family and friends. He also loved driving school bus for the special needs for many retirement years. Aaron was dearly loved and will be missed.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodzieiczyk will preside. Burial will be in the Mosinee Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services or Cancer Research. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Mark D. Ort

Mark D. Ort, Fenwood, rolled on peacefully to highway in the sky at the ripe old age of 70 on November 13, 2022 after a brief illness.

Mark was born October 1, 1952 to Ralph and Grace (Huven) Ort in New London, WI. He later attended schools in Monico and Three Lakes, WI. He graduated from the class of 1970 in Three Lakes.

Mark was a hardworking man who began his early years working with his father Ralph in the logging and Christmas tree industries, thus beginning a lifelong love of trucks and trees. He continued to run the family business selling Christmas trees in Marshfield for all of his years. Mark was an owner/operator leased on with Fischer’s Truck Service as a long-haul driver for the last 15 years of his career. In 2015 he was recognized nationally by the National Association of Small Trucking Companies (NASTC) as a Driver of the Year with over 1.3 million miles of accident free driving, and I suppose he had doubled that amount by the time he retired. He had a deep love for his semi-truck and being on the road hauling goods to Florida, where he met many great friends at Sunday flea markets while searching for the next perfect piece to add to his toy truck and tractor collection.

When Mark was not working, he thoroughly enjoyed drinking beer in his garage while shooting the breeze with buddies, family and neighbors, showcasing his toy collection, fancying up his semi trailers (“Needs more lights!”), watching old westerns, and thinking about what building project he was cooking up next.

He was head over heels for “his girls” Zahara and Tinder, and loved to take the doggos to McDonalds often for treats. He also couldn’t wait each time he visited his granddoggies Sadie, Blayze and Ember to share his empty Diet Mt Dew bottle for them to play with.

Mark is survived by his daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren: Danielle Pankau (Avery, Jadyn, Evan Ort), Amanda (Dan) Nordeen (Laisha and Landen) Laura (Paul) Coronado (Tiffany, Ashley, Jonathon) Leslie (Tony) Cooper (Shana, Jamie), siblings: Kirk (Betty) Ort, Bradley (Carrie) Ort, Lisa (Jack) Sondergard, many nieces and nephews, and his second wife Cheryl (Rhode) Ort.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Grace Ort, brother Craig Ort, and the love of his life Jennifer Ort.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Village Hall, 3797 Beech Street in Fenwood, WI starting at 4 p.m. Mark always loved a good get together so please come prepared to eat, drink, and shoot the bull. Please bring some good memories and laughs with you. As per his ‘garage rules’ if the lights are still on the door is still open!!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association or the Marathon County Humane Society.

Roll on 18 wheeler, Daddy ROLL ON!