STEVENS POINT – The Edna Carlsten Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will host a print show of one of the most prolific artistic decades – the 70s.

“That 70s Print Show” will open at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30. The gallery, on the second floor of the Noel Fine Arts Center, is free. Curated by Master Print Maker Julie Marie Ables, the show features local and visiting artists works from the 1970s as well as student work from the time and inspired by the decade.

The opening reception will offer visitors the opportunity to create works on a print press and learn about printmaking techniques. Ables will be on hand to assist and answer questions.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The exhibit will be in the gallery through Jan. 18.