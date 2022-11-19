MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges hunters to include ATV/UTV safety gear as part of a safe hunt this season.

Each year, people are injured during ATV/UTV crashes while hunting. A helmet and seatbelt can be just as important in keeping hunters safe as wearing blaze orange or a tree stand harness. Taking a few seconds to buckle up and put on a helmet can save your life and keep you in the woods for many seasons to come.

“ATVs and UTVs are great machines to help you set up tree stands, get to your favorite hunting spot or retrieve game, but you must operate them safely,” said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator. “Please wear a helmet and use a seatbelt if provided. When hunting on public lands, make sure you are aware of the local regulations to use ATVs or UTVs on these properties.”

Follow these rules while using an ATV or UTV during your hunt:

It is illegal to discharge any firearm, including handguns, in or from any moving or stationary ATV/UTV.

No person may place, possess or transport a firearm, bow or crossbow in or on an ATV/UTV unless one of the following applies: The firearm is unloaded or is a handgun. The bow does not have an arrow nocked. The crossbow is not cocked or is unloaded.

Find more ATV/UTV hunting rules in the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Regulations.



One of the best things ATV and UTV operators can do to operate safely is to take an online safety course. A list of approved safety education classes is available on the DNR Safety Education webpage.

Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash incident to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.

For more information on ATV and UTV recreation in Wisconsin, visit the DNR’s ATV/UTV riding in Wisconsin webpage.