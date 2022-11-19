Wausau Pilot & Review

The 2022 WIAA State Football Championships were held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Seven divisional state champions were crowned during the two-day event at the University of Wisconsin.

Stratford (Division 6) and Kimberly (Division 1) both earned its eighth state championship, which ranks second all-time in the 49-year history of the state football tournament. Only Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs with nine has more.

In Division 7, Eau Claire Regis completed an undefeated 14-0 season with a 41-7 win over Shiocton. The Ramblers claimed their third state title to go along with championships in 2003 and 2016.

Stratford won the Division 6 title with a 32-14 victory over Mondovi to finish the season 11-2-1. The title is the eighth for the Tigers, who also won in 1986 and six in a row from 2003-08.

La Crosse Aquinas won its second-straight title and third all-time (2007 was the other) with a 22-14 victory over Mayville. It was the second year in a row Aquinas defeated Mayville for the D-5 title.

Columbus finished off play on Thursday with a 23-21 victory over Waukesha Catholic Memorial in the Divsion 4 championship, keeping Memorial from winning its fourth-straight title. The championship is Columbus’ third in school history (1990, 1996).

Monroe started play Friday with a dominant 35-14 victory over West Salem in the Division 3 title game. The title is Monroe’s sixth and first since 1994.

Kettle Moraine cruised past West De Pere 27-10 to win the Division 2 championship, claiming its second state title (1988).

A touchdown in the final minute pushed Kimberly past Mukwonago 34-30 to win the Division 1 final. The Papermakers nailed down their eighth state title, all coming since 2007 (2007-08, 2013-17).

2022 WIAA State Football Championships

Nov. 17-18, at Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

Thursday, Nov. 17

Division 7: Eau Claire Regis 41, Shiocton 7 Stats

Division 6: Stratford 32, Mondovi 14 Stats

Division 5: La Crosse Aquinas 22, Mayville 14 Stats

Division 4: Columbus 23, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 21 Stats

Friday, Nov. 18

Division 3: Monroe 35, West Salem 14 Stats

Division 2: Kettle Moraine 27, West De Pere 10 Stats

Division 1: Kimberly 34, Mukwonago 30 Stats