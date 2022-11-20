WAUSAU – Join Marathon County Historical Society’s celebration of holiday traditions during “Holidays at the Houses: Collections and Their Stories” from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

The Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum will be decorated for the holidays, and visitors can enjoy live entertainment, children’s activities, a model railroad open house, refreshments and the annual Sweet Landmarks Gingerbread Contest. Groups performing include the CenterStage Show Choir and Wausau high schools combined orchestra. Admission to the Woodson History Center is free.

This year’s event features trains, a Christmas village, ornaments, an ethnic/cultural display, vintage holiday items from the historical society’s own collection, Alice Richardson Yawkey’s glass baskets and Imari china. The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum also will display Leigh’s prized Dorothy Doughty porcelain birds during the Yawkey House tour.

Guided tours of the Yawkey House Museum will feature festive reenactors highlighting several family collections, as well as the history and architectural details of the house itself. The last tour leaves the Woodson History Center at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the tour are $5 and can be purchased at the Woodson History Center. For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/831579044960320.

If you go

What: “Holidays at the Houses: Collections and Their Stories”

When: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 (last Yawkey House tour leaves at 4 p.m.)

Where: 410 Mcindoe St., Wausau

Cost: Tickets for the tour are $5

More information: www.marathoncountyhistory.org