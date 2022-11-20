Wausau Pilot & Review

Wisconsin’s gun deer season is underway, and Wausau Pilot & Review wants to show off your trophy deer, while giving you a shot at some great prizes. Bookmark this page for updates as we post entries!

All hunters who send in their photos will receive a Wausau Pilot & Review t-shirt, plus be entered in a random drawing for an array of prizes, thanks to our Buck Board Sponsors: Burk’s Bar, El Tequila Salsa, Lil Ole Winemaker. Shout out to WOW for adding to our prize cache!

Prizes include a half-barrel party, t-shirts, gift certificates, Wausau Cyclones Hockey Game tickets, and MORE. Winners are chosen at random and will be notified by email when the promotion ends. Must be 21 to win the half-barrel party prize, but younger hunters can still enter to be drawn separately for age-appropriate gifts including a WOW gift card and other great prizes.

Please send your pictures to advertising@wausaupilotandreview.com along with your name, age, where you live, where you shot your buck (unless you don’t want to give away your secret hunting spot), when you shot your deer and any antler information you want to provide. Include your mailing address for internal purposes only, and your t-shirt size.

Bow hunting trophy deer are welcome, too.

Photos will be posted as received throughout the hunting season. Good luck and happy hunting!