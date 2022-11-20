By Shereen Siewert

An officer fatally shot a person who was allegedly seen with a shotgun in a Shawano home, according to the Shawano Police Department.

Police did not specify the gender of the person who was shot.

An investigation is now underway by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The officer who shot the suspect is on administrative assignment per department policy, while the incident is investigated.

Shawano Police responded to a home at around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance. Officers were directed to the basement, where they allegedly saw one person with hands in the air and another holding the weapon. That’s when an officer shot the person wielding the shotgun, the release states.

Lifesaving measures were not successful and the individual was transported to a local hospital, where they died. No other injuries were reported and officers were not harmed, police said.

No names have been released and no additional information is immediately available.