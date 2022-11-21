By Shereen Siewert

An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.

Police have identified the driver as 30-year-old Axel Crus-Zeyla, also of Appleton. He was arrested and is facing recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death.

Three other uninjured passengers were identified as 29-year-old Jorge Issac, 47-year-old Louis Lopez, and 36-year old-Orlando Zelon, all of Appleton.

The cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation at this time. Police say speed and road conditions appear to be a factor in the single-vehicle rollover.