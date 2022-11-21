Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Home-Made Cards Needed. (No oversized or odd-shaped cards please, as these require extra postage.) Cards should be Christmas/holiday-themed and can be decorated however you like. Please sign your first name and state that you are a Faith in Action volunteer. Also looking for postage for each card.

You can drop off the cards at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau, by Dec. 1. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday. If you have questions, contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

e-CYCLING Volunteers Needed. Volunteer on Fridays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Scheduling is flexible; you can choose to volunteer every Friday or once or twice a month, full days, half days, or just a couple of hours. New volunteers can come in and do a trial shift to see if e-CYCLING is a good fit for you. Since this is warehouse work, dress for the weather and wear closed toe shoes. Call 715-843-5985, M-F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or email Rouleen at rouleen@goodnewswi.com for inquires.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Comfort Blankets Needed. Marshfield Medical Center-Weston is in need of comfort blankets for patients (lap size or throw size). We appreciate all types of blankets – knit, quilts or tie blankets. You can drop off at Door 4 and leave donations with the volunteer at that door. Please mark “Volunteer Services” and include your name and address so we can thank you for your donation.

Baby Items Needed. Help fill gaps in Rebecca’s Closet by donating clean, modern, gently-used baby items: infant bathtubs and bath towels, Boppy pillows, strollers (single and double) are particularly needed. Items can be dropped off at the United Way office, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau during business hours.

Source: United Way of Marathon County