Prevail Bank encourages the Wausau community to donate to The Hagar House, a haven for single mothers in crisis, this holiday season as part of its match drive. Prevail will match those donations up to $1,000.

Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Prevail Bank – Wausau branch at 900 S. 17th Ave. Nov. 21 through Dec. 12.

“The Hagar House, a home for single mothers in crisis, provides respite, resources and a renewal of independence,” said Jarrod Spinnato, Prevail Bank’s branch manager in a news release. “The care and compassion provided rescues not just the mothers in that moment, but also shapes the lifetime character, perceptions and integrity of the children involved. These children truly need our support.”

Anyone can contribute.

Prevail Bank’s other branches are collecting monetary donations as well, but for a nonprofit within their own community.

The Prevail Bank Baraboo branch chose the Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree. Marshfield chose the Personal Development Center, a domestic abuse shelter. Medford, the Medford Area Public Schools CARES model that provides mental health and social emotional counseling for free. Owen, the Owen-Withee Food Pantry. (Note: The Owen-Withee Lions Club will also match the donations Prevail Bank collects, up to $1,000, for the benefit of the pantry.) The Phillips branch chose the Health Alliance of Price County. Stevens Point, United Way of Portage County. Wisconsin Rapids chose Park Place Adult Day Services. And, the Eau Claire branch has a Giving Tree in its lobby for community members to choose a paper ornament that identifies a child’s gender, age and gift request (something practical, something fun) this holiday season. Participants are encouraged to purchase, wrap and bring those items back to the Eau Claire branch by Dec. 12.