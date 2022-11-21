Donald M. Clark

Donald “Don” M. Clark, 65, Wausau, died November 17, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born April 30, 1957 in Tigerton, son of RoseMary (Breitenstein) Clark and the late Marvin Clark. On June 16, 2018 he married Karen Anderson in Wausau.

Don retired from Marathon Electric and most recently worked at Fleet Farm. He adored his mother, RoseMary and his top priority was making sure she was taken care of. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed bowling and most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Clark; children, Heidi (Ted) Menchaca and Chad (Amber) Clark; grandchildren, Cassidy, Jeremiah, Levi, Johnathon and Ezra Menchaca, Mason, Auston and Carter Clark; mother, RoseMary Clark; brother, Ronald (Sue) Clark; sister, Karen (Carl) Wolf; stepchildren, Megan (Nathan) Yolitz and Jamie (Devin Gosse) Anderson; stepgrandchildren, Addison, Lakelyn and Wesley Yolitz; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Melissa L. Smith

Melissa Lynn Smith passed away on November 15, 2022 at her home in Manawa, Wisconsin.

Melissa enjoyed music, art, crafts, movies, cooking and talking with friends and family.

She is survived by her mother Sharon Smith of Oshkosh, half sister Kaila Mackin of Oshkosh, half brother Michael Smith of Weston, her father Scott of Tomahawk and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Rothschild Village hall Community Room located at 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, WI 54474 starting at 3:30 p.m.

Aaron M. Abrams

Aaron M. Abrams, young age 53, passed on Friday, November 18, 2022, in Weston, Wisconsin due to a sudden cardiac emergency.



Aaron was born on September 28, 1969, to Donald and Kathy (Bondy) Abrams in Monroe, Michigan. Aaron was one of four siblings. He worked as a logistic technician for C-Tech. Aaron was an amazing father to his daughters and was the best papa to his grandchildren. He had the best sense of humor, making a whole room bust out laughing with a crude joke. He was also extremely sensitive. He cried during each first day of school for his daughters and then for his grandchildren’s firsts. He lived for entertaining the children, playing silly games, and cooking for the whole family. Aaron could often be heard laughing hysterically by himself to the Office or South Park. He was a momma’s boy and was so attentive to everyone that he was around. Aaron loved to take naps on a Sunday. afternoon and snuggling with his sweet dachshund, Carmel. Aaron consistently went out of his way to be there for family and friends, often putting other’s needs well before his own, and was loved by so many.



Aaron enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, playing pool, trap shooting, cruising in his neon green Dodge Dart, watching his favorite NFL team, the Cowboys, and rooting for the Brewers. Aaron had a love for music and has attended numerous concerts and music festivals over his lifetime. As soon as his girls could talk he had them listening to Metallica and yelling “Rock on!” in their car seats. He loved collecting CDs of his favorite bands and listening to them while cruising in his Dart. Above all, his greatest joy was being with his children and grandchildren, and caring for his mom. His family and he will be missed deeply.



Aaron is survived by his daughters, Ashley (Jim) Slogar and Emily (Logan) Marvin, his three grandchildren, William, Khloe, and Jaxon; his mother Kathy, his siblings, Peter (children Kelsie, Devin, and Sydney), and Natalie (Bart, children Austin, Lucas, Kehlin, Christopher), and Andrea (children Hayden, Holly, and Heston); his aunts and uncles Bill (Jan) Bondy, Barbara Metzger, Sharon Bondy, Agnes Bondy, Elaine Bondy, and Barbara Bondy, and many cousins and friends.

A visitation will take place on November 26, 2022, at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, Wisconsin, starting at 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. A sharing of memories will take place following the visitation starting at 3:00 pm.





Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit, www.brainardfuneral.com.



Nancy A. Habermann

Nancy A. Habermann, age 69, of Weston passed away at home with her family by her side after a four month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Nancy was born on June 12, 1953 in Milwaukee to the late William and Marilyn (Malone) Odrman Sr. She married Richard Habermann on September 13, 1975 in Elm Grove. In 1995, they would move their family to Weston, Wisconsin where Nancy worked at UW Stevens Point. Together they enjoyed traveling and many road trips across country.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 47 years Rick Habermann of Weston; daughter Sara (Russell) Berg of Waukesha; and siblings Bill (Kris) Ordman Jr, Tom (Patty) Ordman, Sally Ordman and Jim Ordman. She is further survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Milwaukee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Marathon or Portage County Humane Society.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services and many of Nancy’s close friends for their care and support.





