By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Students and parents are looking for answers after a longtime D.C. Everest School Resource Officer was abruptly placed on administrative leave for reasons that are so far unclear.

More than 1,730 people have signed a petition to reinstate Officer Frank Wierzbanowski, who serves both Weston Elementary School and D.C. Everest Sr. High. Ellen Suckow, executive assistant to the D.C.E. Superintendent and School Board, said Wierzbanowski is employed by the Everest Metro Police Department and confirmed the officer has been placed on paid leave.

“Officer Frank,” as he is known to students, has been working with district the district since 2007 and is a popular figure to many people who have interacted with him. A Change.org petition to “bring back Frank” lists dozens of comments from both current and former students about his impact on students in the district. Some credit him for standing up to bullies, counseling students struggling with mental health issues and literally saving their lives.

“Frank helped me get help,” wrote former student Bella Gillespie. “He was there for me when I didn’t have anyone. He was my dad when I didn’t have one. He supported my sister and I more than anyone. I don’t know if I would be here if it weren’t for Frank.”

Alexis Wunsch said Officer Frank helped ensure she graduated earlier this year.

“Nobody at Everest realizes how much he supported his students. More than the counselors, more than a parent, and more than anyone I’ve ever met,” Wunsch wrote. “He has helped so many students battling mental illness, anxiety, bullying, suicidal ideation, assault, and so much more. He gave kids an opportunity to be themselves and express any concerns they may have. Too [sic] many students he was an outlet for help.”

Some parents have also weighed in to express their support for a man who helped ensure their children were safe, helping them during some of the most difficult years of their lives.

“Officer Frank is an absolutely amazing man who has helped my daughter more times than I can count with her mental illness issues and just in general being there as a confidant and father figure,” wrote Stephanie Grabko. “Losing him has our entire family heart broken.”

Parents received a communication Tuesday informing them of ‘s leave. School officials say they are continuing to collaborate with EMPD to provide support and resources for students and staff. Everest officials referred media to EMPD for additional information.

Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz for comment but has not yet received a reply. WSAU reports Schulz said the decision was made amid an “internal review for possible policy violations,” but did not release any detail.