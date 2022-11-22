Fifty-two students from the D.C. Everest Junior High and DCE Senior High business and marketing departments competed in Junior Achievement’s Titan Business Challenge held at Northcentral Technical College on Nov. 17.

Team Christian Murga, Jazmine Penn and Cassie Benson took third place in the business challenge. Photo courtesy D.C. Everest Senior High School.

The event provided student teams the opportunity to compete against their peers as they navigated the challenges of running a simulated company. Students collaboratively made decisions concerning production, pricing, marketing, research and development, and corporate social responsibility.

Cooper Engen, Veronica Frystak and Sophia Wagman earned an honorable mention. Photo courtesy D.C. Everest Senior High School.

Team Aidan Alford and Dayton Goralski finished in second place, earning $350 scholarships. The team will advance to the State Junior Achievement Business Challenge in the spring of 2023 in Sheboygan. Team Christian Murga, Jazmine Penn and Cassie Benson took third place and each earned $150 scholarships. Cooper Engen, Veronica Frystak and Sophia Wagman earned an honorable mention.