WAUSAU – This week, “Route 51” explores the living history of a centuries-old Native American storytelling tradition with a special encore broadcast. At 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Wisconsin Public Radio’s Rick Reyer welcomes Michael “Laughing Fox” Charette to share his music and the stories in the oral tradition of the Anishinaabe, also known as Ojibwe, that have been passed down for generations.

Charette is a gifted Native American storyteller, musician and member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. As a self-taught Native flute player, he tells stories with hauntingly beautiful flute and drum performances. Growing up surrounded by the beauty of Lake Superior and the woods led him to dedicate his gifts as an artist to gently teaching about Anishinaabe history, culture and spirituality.

"Route 51" is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations. Program archives are available at wpr.org/route51.