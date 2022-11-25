Riley R. Brandt

Riley R. Brandt, 23, Wausau, passed away peacefully at his home with his parents by his side on Monday, November 21, 2022 under the care of Compassus Hospice.

He was born December 21, 1998 in Marshfield, son of Robert and Gloria (Roberts) Brandt.

His first job was with Project Search at Aspirus Wausau Hospital and later worked for Merrill Steel, Inc. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed watching and listening to Elvis, watching the Three Stooges, going to the movies and loved horses.

Survivors include his parents; aunts and uncles, Carol (Bob) Schmidt, Ken (Eve) Roberts, Claude (Heidi) Roberts, Dale Brandt, Arlen (Lee) Brandt, Beverly (Gary) Baumann, Bud (Angela) Brandt, Dave (Karina) Brandt, Dean (Sue) Brandt, Sue Brandt, Chris (Gary) Ollhoff and Andy (Cecelia) Brandt; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Joyce Roberts; his paternal grandparents, Ervin and Helen Brandt; his uncle, Terry Brandt; and his cousin, B.J. Schmidt.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until time of services at the funeral home.

Patricia V. Krueger

Patricia “Pat” Verna Krueger 79, of Hatley, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at home under the care of Aspirus Hospice.

She was born January 8, 1943, in the town of Reid, Marathon County, the daughter of the late Kasmer and Mary (Biessel) Glatczak.

On April 25, 1959. Pat was united in marriage to Harland Krueger in Milwaukee, WI.

Pat loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren unconditionally. She spent many days and hours caring for them. She had a very special talent of crocheting handmade baby blankets for every one of her great grandchildren as they were born. Pat loved to knit, cross stitch, diamond paint, set puzzles, and play cards. She taught all her grandkids how to play many card games, how to sew, and loved to play cribbage with them. Pat was also the meeting house for all the neighborhood kids and enjoyed having them there. Pat and her sisters celebrated each other’s birthdays by getting together for lunch for many years.

Pat took care of the family while Harland was on the road driving truck. Many weekends Pat would have the vehicle loaded and the camper hooked up waiting for Harland to pull in the driveway to go camping. Harland and Pat also had their camper set up at Mayflower Lake where they enjoyed many summers. She was active in the Pike Lake Card Club, The Red Hats Club, along with numerous snowmobile clubs in her younger years.

Pat loved to bartend where you would see first-hand her outgoing nature and smile. She loved to be with people and enjoyed all conversations. It was always a joy to watch Pat and Harland set up their karaoke machine at local parties and establishments. She was also one hell of a pool shot!

Survivors besides her husband Harland include her three children Allen (Marie) Krueger, Lynn (Don) Krueger, and Tammy (Jason) Krueger. Pat had six grandchildren Travis (Felicia) Krueger, Tara (Brittany) Krueger, Kesi Krueger, Kaden Krueger, Kyle (Courtney) Wilkowski and Skylin (Josh) Harris. Along with ten great grandchildren Carsten, Kinsey, Saul, William, Brianna, Brooke, Athena, Oli, Bliss and Kylie.

Surviving siblings are Francis Lang, Schofield, Edward (Faye) Glatczak, Hatley and Roseanne Groshek, Wausau. Pat is also survived by many nieces, nephews and many in-laws on Harland’s side.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her infant son Wayne, two half brothers Tom (Karen) Modjewski and Mike (Maxine) Modjewski, sister’s Estelle (Norman) Falkowski, Theresa (Jerry) Topczewski, brother in laws Rueben Lang and Ambrose Groshek.

“Go Grammy Go”

There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice at Home for their caring nature during this difficult time.

Marcella “Sally” Kyle

arcella “Sally” Kyle, 83, Wausau, passed away Tuesday November 22, 2022, after a long fight with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

She was born June 10, 1939, in Wausau, daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Kuharski) Searing. On June 10, 1960, she married the love of her life, Wayne R. Kyle in Wausau. He preceded her in death September 4, 2008.

Sally had several jobs but the one that was the most rewarding to her was providing childcare for her grandchildren and many other children. She loved and adored her grandkids and great-grandkids and showed it by attending and enthusiastically cheering them on at their endless sporting events such as baseball, softball, wrestling, gymnastics, and hockey. She also looked forward to all of their school and church events. Her faith was very important to Sally and she was always involved in volunteer efforts at her beloved Holy Name Catholic Church and the St Catherine Council. In earlier years, Al-Anon was a Godsend to her. She gained the information she needed to be a great wife and mother which proved to be a great success. During her involvement with Al-Anon she also gained lifelong friends that were always there for each other. Sally was a social butterfly. She enjoyed water aerobics, Grief Share group, high school girls group and didn’t hesitate to volunteer wherever she thought she could help. Friendships were so important to her and she cherished all of them. She was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. Sally was an excellent baker and made sure her cookie drawer was always full because it was the first place everyone went to upon entering her house. In her spare time she enjoyed yard work and sitting on her swing.

Survivors include her children, Chris (Karen) Kyle, Wausau, Michael (Sandy) Kyle, Wausau, Donna (Scott) Treu, Wausau, Theresa (Dave) O’Brien, Merrill; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; brother, Tom (Carol) Searing.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Richard and Jerry Searing.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau.

Jane B. Meronk

Jane B. Meronk, 88, of Birnamwood, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Rosemary Manor in Mattoon, under the care of Compassus Hospice.

Jane was born on August 13, 1934, in the Town of Reitbrock. The daughter of Frank and Sophia (Serwa) Mroczenski.

Jane was united in marriage to Henry Meronk on September 8, 1962 at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. He preceded her in death on May 19, 2017.

Jane and Henry owned a dairy farm in Hatley for 30 years. They also owned and operated the Village Pump Tavern in Hatley for 11 years. She also worked at Brigg’s and Stratton. Jane enjoyed watching and listening to polkas. She always looked forward to getting her hair done every Friday. Jane loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jane is survived by two children, Kelly (Mark) Shepherd of Wittenberg and Brian (Tracy) Meronk of Hatley; three grandchildren, Travis Sprague, Jarrett Meronk, and Austin Shepherd; two siblings, Evelyn Zollin and Norbert Mroczenski; one sister-in-law, Angeline Mroczenski; goddaughter, Doris Mroczenski and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; siblings and in-laws, Bruno Mroczenski, Ernest Mroczenski, Cecile Mroczenski, Julian (Eleanor) Mroczenski and Irene (Frank) Zielnik and Ralph Zollin.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Burial will be in St. Florian Catholic Cemetery, at a later date. Visitation will be on Monday, from 11:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Rosemary Manor and their staff for the wonderful care given to Jane.

Mary L. Firkus

Mary L. Firkus, 96 of Schofield, formerly of Galloway, died on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Copperleaf Memory Care, Schofield.

Mary was born on August 18, 1926, in Tennessee, the daughter of Alex and Novie (Piercy) Whited. On February 5, 1947, Mary was united in marriage to Rolis Firkus at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galloway. He preceded her in death on February 8, 2003.

Mary was a nurse’s aide at Homme Home of Wittenberg until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and helped at many of the church functions. In her younger years, Mary enjoyed fishing and would take her children for walks through the woods to fish in her favorite spot. She also liked to bowl. After retirement, Mary enjoyed quilting, crocheting and knitting and made items for her family. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan and loved to cook, bake, and can.

Mary is survived by her children, Roberta Kubisiak, Linda Dietz, Gloria (Greg) Patterson, Trina (Al) Steinke, Yvonne (Craig Lefebvre) Firkus and Angela (Steven Wagner) Firkus; five grandchildren, Brian (Karen) Kubisiak, Justin Patterson, Adam Patterson, Jeremy Steinke and Jennifer (Matt) Pritzl; one great grandchild, Austin with another one on the way and a brother, William Whited.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Deborah in infancy; siblings, Gerald Whited and Nerma Gregory and sons-in-law, James Kubisiak and Robert Schneider.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Galloway. Rev. Augustine Bentil will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:00am until the time of Mass at the church.

Sandra M. Parkin

Sandra “Sandy” M. Parkin 78 of Wausau, WI passed away on November 19, 2022.

Sandy was born in Green Bay, WI on June 12, 1944 to the late M.J. “Buck” Parkin and Arlene (Davis) Parkin. Sandy graduated from Hilbert High School in 1962 and moved to Wausau, WI.

Sandy married Richard “Dick” Jaecks on January 15, 1966 and had two daughters Jill and Carin.

Sandy worked various jobs including the Wausau Medical Center, Retail, and Banking but enjoyed her career as a dispatcher in the trucking industry the most.

Sandy had a great sense of humor and made friends wherever she went. She loved spending time with her friends. Sandy enjoyed hard crossword puzzles, reading, crafting, and had a green thumb. Sandy loved cooking and everyone enjoyed it when she did. No one could make potato salad as delicious as hers. Sandy was always happy when she visited the Northwoods at her sister Doris Fehlandt and late brother-in-law William “Bill” Fehlandt’s cottage on Trout Lake. She would fish and loved rides in the red boat with a glass of wine.

Sandy cherished her time with her grandkids, enjoyed thrifting and going to lunch with Brayton, and enjoyed when all of her grandkids were together playing board games and laughing non-stop with Josie, Megan, and Sean. The grandkids loved her quirky gifts that she gave them. Whether homemade or store bought, she always gave the best gifts and they will treasure them forever.

Sandy is survived by her daughters Jill Jaecks, Carin (Jeremy) Leininger; her grandkids Brayton Daupert, Josie McNeil, Megan McNeil, and Sean McNeil; her siblings Doris Fehlandt, Debra (Rick) Marks, Danette (Terry) Eiting, Dean Parkin, Darryl (Shirley) Parkin, and Diane Parkin; and many nieces, nephews, and her good friends.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents M.J. “Buck” & Jane Parkin, Arlene (Davis) Parkin, her brother Doug (Lynn) Parkin, her brother-in-law William “Bill” Fehlandt and her nephew Tim Fehlandt.

There will be a celebration of Sandy’s life next summer for family and friends to come and share their stories of Sandy. More information will be shared when arrangements are made.

In lieu of flowers please, donate to your local Saint Vincent DePaul or favorite charity and enjoy a cocktail with a toast to Sandy.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Wausau Hospital Emergency Department, Medical Surgical ICU, Palliative Care, Hospice, and Wausau Manor for their care of Sandy.