Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Isaac Seidel hit a shot at the buzzer to lead the Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 60-58 win over Northland Pines in a semifinal of the Wausau West Invitational on Friday night.

Mason Prey led Newman Catholic, which was playing its season opener, with 24 points. Seidel finished with 20, Conner Krach added nine, Eli Gustafson had five and Jackson Pfender scored two for the Cardinals.

Newman Catholic will take on Wausau West at 7:30 p.m. for the tournament championship.