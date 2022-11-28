Damakant Jayshi

Marathon County will continue to deliver its community health program for first-time mothers and their babies through its Health Department and is not planning to replace it with services from a faith-based organization, the county chair said.

“In this case, no request for proposal was required to be issued as the county is continuing to deliver services internally through staff at the Marathon County Health Department,” Chair of the Board of Supervisors Kurt Gibbs told Wausau Pilot & Review.

The Marathon County Board chair added that they have not received a formal proposal to transition services to the Hope Life Center, a faith-based organization.

“If the county would decide to seek a new vendor for the delivery of services, it would need to do so in accordance with the County’s Procurement Code,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs was explaining the county’s procedure in using services from outside organizations in response to questions from this newspaper about the Freedom From Religion Foundation’s objection to using services from Hope Life Center. The center is a part of a nationwide chain of pregnancy crisis centers, but critics refer to them as anti-abortion “fake” clinics that attempt to “scare, shame, or pressure” women from getting abortions.

The county board chair pointed to a recent Board-approved budget that has set aside $701,507 in funding for the Nurse Family Partnership program to be administered by the Marathon County Health Department. The NFP Program is a new version of the Health Dept.’s Start Right, a nurse visitation program for first-time mothers and their babies.

The NFP budget for 2023 was initially reduced from $841,507 to $220,000, a move defeated by a majority of the Board. The 38-member County Board not only reduced the proposed cut for NFP, $621,507, to $140,000 but also drastically reduced every single cut that was proposed including those for The Women’s Community and other nonprofit organizations.

The county chair said transitioning services to the Hope Life Center was an idea suggested during public comment during the Nov. 3 annual budget hearing.

At that meeting, Hope Life Center’s Executive Director Jack Hoogendyk said his organization could offer most of the services provided by the NFP program at no cost to taxpayers and service-receiving clients. Several supervisors and a number of residents have strongly opposed Hoogendyk’s proposal, saying Hope Life is not qualified to offer the services it claims to provide and that it is a religious nonprofit pushing a religious agenda, an assertion rejected by the center’s executive.

While responding to FFRF’s objection and other charges, Hope Life Center’s Executive Director Jack Hoogendyk previously confirmed that no formal proposal to the county has been made.

“Hope Life Center is not requesting a contract or partnership with the county on providing services to pregnant women in our county,” Hoogendyk told Wausau Pilot and Review. “I made very clear that we do not seek any financial remuneration for providing these services.”

Hoogendyk, who is also Chair of the Republican Party of Marathon County, has maintained that Hope Life, which is not accredited, has trained staff to provide such healthcare services. Some of ten supervisors pushing to replace NFP with Hope Life Center were endorsed by the county’s Republican Party in the April election.

After that Nov. 3 meeting, FFRF wrote to Gibbs asking him not to replace the NFP program with Hope Life Center.

“The board must reject the proposal to replace the secular and publicly funded Nurse Family Partnership Program with Hope Life Center,” FFRF Legal Fellow Samantha Lawrence wrote in a letter to Kurt Gibbs on Nov. 7, three days before the county board approved the budget that retained the program. “It is both unconstitutional and poor policy for Marathon County to direct vulnerable residents seeking reproductive health services to an overtly religious organization that does not even reliably provide scientifically accurate medical information.”