WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks baseball team announced their new field manager for the 2023 season, Brock Moss, the current head baseball coach at Eastern Oklahoma State College.

“We are excited to welcome Brock and his family to Wausau this summer. When searching for a new Field Manager it was important to the organization to find a coach who has the ability to recruit players at a high level. Brock has demonstrated that ability everywhere he has coached. His passion for the game and enthusiastic personality are a great fit for the team,” Woodchucks President and General Manager Ryan Treu said.

Moss has 10 years of college coaching experience. Prior to joining Eastern Oklahoma State College he was the head baseball coach at Coastal Alabama East Community College where he spent four weeks in the ACCC top-10 coaches poll. Many of his former players earned conference accolades and have gone on to be drafted by MLB teams.

Moss has four years of experience coaching summer ball as well, most recently with the Brazos Valley Bombers of the Texas Collegiate League in 2022. The Bombers were the regular season champions finishing with a 30-16 record.

“First off, I want to thank owner Mark Macdonald and GM Ryan Treu for the opportunity they have extended to me to join the Woodchucks and continue to build on what former field manager Corey Thompson built in his time in Wausau,” Moss said. “We will get to work right away on building a championship caliber coaching staff and roster and can’t wait for the opportunity to provide players an opportunity to come into a professional baseball setting and atmosphere while putting a product on the field the fans and town can be proud of.”

As a player, Moss spent one year at Morton College and three seasons at Sterling College. He has a BS in Sports Management from Sterling College and a Master of Arts Education with a coaching concentration from Greenville University.