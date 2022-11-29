Disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer and drunken driving among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 28.

A 34-year-old Tomahawk man was taken into custody Nov. 27 and charged with domestic violence related disorderly conduct and an outstanding warrant issued in Vilas County following an incident in the town of Tomahawk. Deputies initially responded to a reported theft at a residence, however, deputies learned the man reportedly made threats and threw items at another party inside the residence.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 27, deputies took a 34-year-old Janesville woman into custody following a traffic stop in the town of Birch. Upon contact with the woman, the investigating deputy observed signs indicative of alcohol impairment. The woman reportedly became uncooperative during contact and resisted efforts by deputies to take her into custody. Once in custody, the female party reportedly made threats toward deputies, caused damage to the interior of a patrol vehicle and kicked a deputy. The woman now faces numerous charges, including felony charges of threats to law enforcement and attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor charges of resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated w/passenger under the age of 16.

On the evening of Nov. 24, deputies responded to a disturbance in the town of Bradley. A 23-year-old Tomahawk man was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence related disorderly conduct, after he reportedly threatened and pushed another party inside a residence.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department