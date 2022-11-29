Sept. 1-Dec. 31

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Dec. 1-31

From Dec. 1-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making a crafted paper snow globe in which kids can display a family photo! Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From Dec. 1-31, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a colorful felt flower pin. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Dec. 1

Landlords and rental tenants are invited to attend an informative meeting on landlord and tenant rights in Wisconsin on Dec. 1 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Jeffrey Kersten with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will lead the talk. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Learn about common frauds and scams that are targeting consumers today, and how to avoid falling victim to them, during a free talk on Dec. 1 from 1-2 p.m. at the Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee. Free. For more info, call 715-693-2144.



Dec. 2

Learn how to protect yourself against identity theft during a free informative talk on Dec. 2 from 1-2 p.m. at the library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Jeffrey Kersten, with the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, will lead the talk. For more info, call 715-359-6208.

Adults can learn about the common scams and frauds targeting senior citizens, and how to avoid being a victim of those scams, during a free talk on Dec. 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. Jeffrey Kersten, from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection, will lead the presentation. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.



Dec. 8

Kids and families can join the library in celebrating 10 years of its Phyllis Donner Aquarium with a special event on Dec. 8 from 10-10:30 a.m. at MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Kids can hear a variety of aquarium-themed tales and can even touch a starfish. Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

Kids can use items like glitter, foil snowflakes and other ingredients to make fun and gooey “snow” slime on Dec. 8 from 3-6 p.m. at the Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St. Free, with limited supplies. For more info, call 715-257-7292.

Dec. 10

Celebrate 10 years of the library’s aquarium with a special story time event on Dec. 10 from 10-10:30 a.m. at MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Kids can hear a variety of aquarium-themed tales and touch a starfish in the touch pool that will be set up specially for the event Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.



Dec. 13

Are you an upper-elementary or middle school-aged kid who loves Pokémon? Then attend the monthly Pokémon Club on Dec. 13 from 4-5 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The library offers Pokémon activities each month, and you can play the card game with other kids, too! Free. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.