By Shereen Siewert

A 35-year-old Clintonville man who repeatedly assaulted a woman in his home over a three-hour span was convicted Tuesday of four charges, three of which are felonies, after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

William Pluger pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree sexual assault, a lesser charge than the second-degree sexual assault with use of force count he initially faced. Pluger was also convicted of intimidating the victim of a domestic abuse crime, battery and false imprisonment in connection with the Nov. 8, 2020 attack on a former romantic partner. Of those, only the battery charge is a misdemeanor.

Police say the Pluger beat, strangled and pulled out chunks of the woman’s hair while sexually assaulting her multiple times, then forced the woman to shower before allowing her to leave.

The woman called 911 after leaving Pluger’s home. Online court records show Pluger has a string of prior convictions ranging from theft to drug charges.

Pluger was initially ordered held on a $50,000 cash bond during an initial appearance in 2020, but Circuit Judge Mike Moran in May 2021 granted a motion to modify the amount to $20,000 cash with a $30,000 signature bond. Court records show Pluger posted the bond the same day.

Judge Moran ordered a presentencing investigation be completed within 60 days. A sentencing date for Pluger, who continues to be free on bond, has not yet been set.