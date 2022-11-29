STEVENS POINT – View the universe through the eyes of an astronomer this December at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium.

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. The shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows in December include:

Dec. 4 – “Astronomy-3000 Years of Stargazing” – A space-time journey studying the world’s oldest science, from Stonehenge to supernovae.

Dec. 11 – “The Hot and Energetic Universe” – Discover high energy astrophysics through real images and visualizations.

Dec. 18 – “Season of Light” – Learn about holiday customs around the world that relate to astronomy and light.

A free Junior Scientist program, “Moles, What is Out There?,” will be offered from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 18 in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History. Aimed at young children, the show features a young mole named Plato who discovers astronomy.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $35 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at https://www3.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.