A portion of I-39 south of Wausau was closed for more than five hours early Tuesday after a vehicle struck a semi in a fiery crash, according to preliminary emergency scanner reports.

The crash was reported at about 1:23 a.m. Nov. 29 in the southbound lanes of I-39, just north of Hwy. 153. Initial reports called crews to a report of a vehicle fire at the scene.

Rescue workers from Mosinee reached the scene by heading south on Maple Ridge Road. The right lane was shut down until about 6:30 a.m. as crews worked to clear the scene.

There’s no word yet on injuries or what led to the crash. This is a developing story that will be updated.

