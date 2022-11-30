Wausau Pilot & Review

A 1986 Wausau East High School graduate has been appointed to the Waukesha County Circuit Court, according to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wausau native Frederick Strampe will serve the Waukesha County Circuit Court – Branch 7, filling a vacancy created by Judge Maria S. Lazar’s election to the Court of Appeals, District II. Strampe will complete a term ending July 31, 2023.

“Fred Strampe has proven himself to be a leader of character in his profession and the community,” Evers said. “He will be an excellent judge for the people of Waukesha County.”

Since 2018, Strampe has been the president of Borgelt, Powell, Peterson & Frauen, S.C., where he began his legal career in 1997. The firm’s core practice focuses on civil litigation and dispute resolution for the insurance industry. Strampe has litigated cases across Wisconsin in both state and federal courts and has extensive experience representing clients in all types of civil cases. As president, he is responsible for the administration and operations of the 50-person firm and developed a long-range planning process to set and monitor firm goals.

“He is a skilled and knowledgeable lawyer and litigator,” Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Foley said. “He is highly respected by the bench and bar as a result of his knowledge, skill, and respectful, collegial, and collaborative approach.”

Prior to his legal career, Strampe served in the U.S. Army from 1990 to 1994. He was commissioned as an infantry officer and stationed in Germany. He was promoted to first lieutenant in 1992 and was selected for promotion to captain in 1994 before being honorably discharged from active duty to attend law school.

“I have been continually impressed by Attorney Strampe’s ethics, preparedness, command of the Rules of Evidence and Civil Procedure, ability to problem solve, and ability to multi-task,” said Attorney Michael P. Crooks of von Briesen & Roper, S.C. “Undoubtedly, these attributes are the same skill set necessary for a successful judicial career.”

Strampe is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the University of Wisconsin Law School. He is a member of the Milwaukee Bar Association, the Eastern District of Wisconsin Bar Association, the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), and served as president of the Wisconsin Defense Counsel.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the people of Waukesha County as a Circuit Court Judge,” Strampe said. “I will work with the dedicated Judges and staff of the Waukesha County Circuit Court to uphold my responsibility to protect our community, apply the law fairly, and treat everyone with respect. My work on the bench will be guided by my dedication to public service and commitment to the Rule of Law. My goal as a circuit court judge is to enforce the law evenly, to ensure all litigants leave the courtroom knowing that the process was impartial and fair. I want to thank my colleagues and family for their support throughout this process.”