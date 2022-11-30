Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Brett Butalla made three 3-pointers and scored 22 points to help lead the Wausau West boys basketball team to a 58-42 victory over Eau Claire North in a nonconference matchup Tuesday at West High School.

West doubled up Eau Claire North 22-11 in the first half and outscored the Huskies by five in the second half to finish off the victory and improve to 2-1 this season.

Cole Nelson chipped in 12 points and Griffin Lange added 10 for the Warriors.

Wausau West will be off for a week before playing a nonconference game at Ashwaubenon on Dec. 6.

Warriors 58, Huskies 42

Eau Claire North 11 31 – 42

Wausau West 22 36 – 58

EAU CLAIRE NORTH (42): Ryan Schmidt 3, Averyon Sands-Hannad 9, C.J. Sheples 6, Tyler Johnson 6, Elliott Bessen 8, Chase Watkins 4, Andrew Rocksvold 5. FG: 11. FT: 14-18. 3-pointers: 6 (Bessen 2, Sheples 2, Sands-Hannad 1, Schmidt 1). Record: 0-1.

WAUSAU WEST (58): Beckett Teske 6, Griffin Lange 10, Lucas Hager 2, Brett Butalla 22, Marcus MacDonald 2, Cole Nelson 12, Daeshawn Williams 2, Vince Hanz 2. FG: 19. FT: 16-27. 3-pointers: 4 (Butalla 3, Teske 1). Record: 2-1.